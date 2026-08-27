Nigeria: Kamalu Bako Urges Support to Elevate Nigeria's Golf Profile

Federal and state governments, corporate organisations and patriotic Nigerians have been urged to increase funding for golf development to enable the country's professionals compete more effectively on the international stage.

The call was made by Golf Professional Kamalu Bako, Nigeria's former number-one golfer in the Professional Golfers Association of Nigeria (PGAN) 2023 Order of Merit rankings, in an interview with our Correspondent.

Bako said golf was rapidly gaining popularity in Nigeria, with about 47 golf courses, more than 100 professionals and thousands of amateur players. "Apart from the health benefits derived by the players, golf promotes unity, develops tourism and boosts the economy through inter-clubs match plays, national and international tournaments," he said.

Currently ranked No. 3,748 in the Official World Golf Ranking, Bako recently competed in Kenya's Sunshine Development Tour, finishing 18th among 65 professionals at the Absa Ruiru Invitational held from August 16 to 18.

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He called on governments, corporate bodies and sports philanthropists to partner with the Nigerian Golf Federation (NGF) and PGAN to sponsor Nigerian professionals at regional, continental and international tournaments.

According to Bako, golfers in other countries serve as brand ambassadors for airlines and telecommunications companies and participate in promotional campaigns, unlike their Nigerian counterparts.

The Kano-born professional, who is based at IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja, noted that the seven Nigerian professionals who competed in the Absa Ruiru Invitational largely financed their participation themselves, receiving only limited assistance from individuals.

Bako had earlier placed 20th of 120 golfers at Royal Nairobi Golf Club, 19th of 100 at Vetlab Sports Club and 18th of 85 at Absa Nyali Golf and Country Club.

The East Africa Swing continues at Kigali Golf Resort & Villas from September 11 to 13 for the SportsBiz Africa Golf Championship.