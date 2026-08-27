Nigeria: Ogundare, Obieze Claim India Independence Cup Title

About 140 golfers competed in the third edition of the India Independence Day Golf Tournament at the Ikeja Golf Club, with Jimoh Ogundare and Linda Obieze emerging champions in the men's and women's categories.

Ogundare claimed the men's title, with Wale Kalejaiye finishing runner-up and Henry Gboneme taking third place.

In the women's category, Obieze emerged victorious, while Abiodun Hassan finished runner-up.

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The tournament, organised to commemorate India's 80th Independence Day anniversary, attracted golfers from the Ikeja, Ikoyi and Lakowe golf communities, with Ikeja members making up the majority of the field.

The 140-player turnout represented an increase from previous editions, underlining the growing popularity of the competition.

Vice-Captain of Ikeja Golf Club, Ejiro Ogomigo, described the tournament as a major success, praising the Indian community for delivering what he called an increasingly competitive and entertaining event.

"This is the third edition of the Indian Independence Cup. Every year there is improvement, and of course, this year there has been major improvement," Ogomigo said.

He said the competition had become one of the tournaments members particularly looked forward to, while noting the difficulty of the course during this year's edition.

"This is one tournament a lot of members look forward to playing in. It is keenly contested and very challenging.

"For some reason, the course was extremely challenging today. You can see the highest score was 38 points, compared to the previous year when we had about 40 points," he said.

Ogomigo, who represented the club's captain at the closing ceremony, disclosed that the tournament had become so popular that organisers struggled to accommodate all interested golfers.

"This year's edition was oversubscribed and we struggled to find spaces for members. I reckon that this will continue to be so because of the quality of the opposition," he said.

He also commended the organisers and sponsors for their support, saying their contributions helped make the third edition a "resounding success."

The tournament combined sporting competition with the celebration of India-Nigeria relations, further strengthening ties between the Indian community and the Nigerian golfing fraternity.