Liberia: 'No Political Protection'

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has drawn a firm line against political interference in Liberia's escalating fight against illicit drug trafficking, declaring that no individual will be protected or persecuted because of political affiliation, public office, wealth or influence.

Addressing the nation Wednesday, August 26, 2026, in a special statement on the country's fight against illicit drugs, President Boakai said his administration would enforce the law "without fear or favor" while ensuring that the constitutional rights of every person are protected.

"My fellow Liberians," Boakai said, "I come to you this evening to reaffirm a solemn commitment: this Administration will enforce the law without fear or favor while protecting the constitutional rights of every person."

The President's address comes amid heightened national debate over the Government's ongoing narcotics investigations, including the arrest and detention of former Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor.

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Boakai said the seriousness of the drug crisis requires a response that is both firm and lawful, warning that the Government's campaign is not aimed at political opponents but at criminal conduct that threatens the country.

"This national campaign against drugs and organized crime is not directed at any individual, party, or political movement; it is directed at conduct that threatens the safety, stability, and future of Liberia," he declared.

Boakai said Liberia's fight against illicit drugs must be anchored in the rule of law, emphasizing that the Government would not allow political considerations to determine who is investigated, prosecuted or protected.

"My Administration will neither persecute nor shield anyone because of political affiliation, office, status, or influence," he said.

"Whether one has held high office, served in government, led a business, or lived as an ordinary citizen, the law must apply equally to all."

The President's declaration effectively places the principle of equal accountability at the center of his administration's response to the country's growing drug problem.

He said Liberia faces a serious threat from illicit drugs and organized crime, which he described as more than a conventional law-enforcement challenge.

"One of the greatest threats facing our nation is the growing menace of illicit drugs and organized crime," Boakai said.

"Drugs are destroying young lives, weakening families, fueling violence, and threatening our country's future. Let me re-echo here that this is not simply a law enforcement issue; it is a national security and moral issue."

The President devoted particular attention to the arrest and detention of former Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, whose case has become a major subject of national and international discussion.

Boakai assured the public that Howard-Taylor is being treated in accordance with Liberia's Constitution and laws.

"I assure every Liberian, our regional neighbors, and our international partners that former Vice President Taylor is being treated in full compliance with the Constitution and laws of Liberia," he said.

According to Boakai, the former Vice President is presumed innocent, has access to legal counsel and is entitled to due process.

He stressed that the presidency does not determine criminal guilt or innocence.

"It is not the President's role to determine guilt or innocence. That responsibility belongs to our independent justice system," Boakai said.

The President urged citizens who have concerns about the case to allow the courts to determine the facts rather than permitting politics, rumors or public pressure to dictate the outcome.

"Guilt or innocence must be determined by the courts, not by politics, rumor, conjecture, or public pressure," he stated.

Boakai disclosed that his administration has intensified efforts against narcotics trafficking, money laundering and organized crime.

He said Liberia's security institutions have been directed to operate professionally and independently while working with national and international partners to prevent the country from becoming a transit point for illegal drugs or a safe haven for criminal networks.

"Let me be clear: this campaign is deliberate, coordinated, and unrelenting," the President said.

He said the objective is to protect Liberian citizens, preserve the country's character and safeguard its future.

The President also praised members of the Joint Security for what he described as their professionalism, courage and commitment to duty.

Despite what he characterized as pressure, intimidation and calculated misinformation, Boakai urged security personnel to remain impartial and respect the rights and dignity of citizens.

Boakai repeatedly emphasized that the drug war must not become an excuse for abandoning constitutional protections.

He said the credibility of Liberia's democracy would ultimately depend on whether the Government can enforce the law while protecting the rights of those accused.

"Our democracy will be measured not by how we treat those with whom we agree, but by how faithfully we uphold the rights of every person who comes before the law," he said.

The President also cautioned political leaders, religious leaders, civil society organizations and public commentators against statements or actions that could incite violence or intimidate law-enforcement personnel.

He acknowledged that disagreement and criticism are legitimate components of a democracy but warned against allowing political disputes to weaken state institutions.

"Differences of opinion are healthy in a democracy, but we must reject words and actions that incite violence, undermine institutions, or seek to intimidate those enforcing our laws," Boakai said.

The President stressed that the government cannot defeat the drug problem alone and called for broader involvement from parents, communities, schools, religious institutions, traditional leaders and young people.

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He urged citizens to reject misinformation, report suspected criminal activity through lawful channels and allow investigations and court proceedings to take their course.

According to Boakai, the fight against narcotics must combine law enforcement with collective responsibility and efforts to protect young Liberians from the consequences of drug abuse.

He also warned that Liberia must not return to a system in which justice is influenced by fear, political power or pressure.

"Liberia has come too far to revert to a culture in which justice is swayed by fear, power, or political pressure," he said.

Boakai linked his administration's drug campaign to his broader governance agenda under the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, saying national development cannot succeed without strong institutions and respect for the rule of law.

He said the Government's efforts in education, infrastructure, the economy and public-sector development would ultimately depend on maintaining a stable and credible justice system.

The President concluded by reaffirming his commitment to equal accountability and constitutional governance.

"As your President, I assure you that this Government remains committed to justice, fairness, accountability, and peace," he said.

"We will govern without fear or favor, protect every citizen's rights, and build a Liberia where peace is preserved, justice is impartial, and accountability applies equally to all."