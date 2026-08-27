Liberia: 'Dictators Shouldn't Address Lawyers'

Prominent Nigerian human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has launched a scathing criticism of Liberia's former ruling establishment, accusing the administration of former President George Manneh Weah of presiding over a period in which narcotics trafficking allegedly flourished while democratic institutions and judicial independence were weakened.

Falana made the remarks on August 24, 2026, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria, where former President Weah had been invited as a keynote speaker at the Nigerian Bar Association's 66th Annual General Conference.

Addressing lawyers at the conference, Falana questioned the appropriateness of inviting Weah to speak to members of the legal profession on democracy and the rule of law, citing developments surrounding Liberia's ongoing drug-trafficking investigations and broader concerns about governance during the former president's administration.

"Dictators shouldn't be addressing lawyers," Falana declared.

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He specifically linked the former president's six-year tenure, from 2018 to 2024, to what he described as Liberia's emergence as a major narcotics transit point.

"George Weah ruled Liberia from 2018-2024 and drug took over the country," Falana said.

His comments came against the backdrop of Liberia's ongoing investigation into a massive cocaine consignment reportedly valued by Liberian authorities at hundreds of millions of United States dollars and the arrest of former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, who served under Weah.

According to the information presented at the conference, Howard-Taylor was arrested on August 19 after being intercepted at Roberts International Airport and subsequently taken into police custody.

Liberian authorities have accused the former vice president of multiple offenses related to controlled substances and financial crimes.

The reported charges include unlicensed importation, sale, distribution and transportation of controlled substances, criminal solicitation, criminal facilitation, criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

Howard-Taylor remains entitled to the constitutional presumption of innocence unless and until the allegations are proven in court.

Falana nevertheless used the development to question Weah's invitation to address Nigerian lawyers.

"His vice president was arrested on August 19, and currently standing trial for drug trafficking to the tune of US$370 million in that poor country, so why should you have such a character to speak to Nigerian lawyers on democracy and the rule of law?" Falana asked.

The comments came as Liberia continues to grapple with the implications of what authorities have described as one of the country's largest cocaine seizures.

Falana's criticism, however, extended beyond the narcotics investigation.

The Nigerian lawyer also accused the former administration of undermining the independence of Liberia's judiciary and failing to adequately comply with judgments of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice.

He argued that weaknesses within Liberia's domestic justice system forced citizens to seek remedies through the regional court in Abuja.

Falana disclosed that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai had established a committee to examine outstanding judgments involving Liberia.

"The new government of Boakai has just set up a committee to look into the judgment," he said.

The intervention comes amid renewed discussions in Liberia about the country's obligations under regional human-rights and rule-of-law mechanisms.

Critics of the previous administration have previously raised concerns about judicial independence, treatment of judges, the dismissal of public officials and alleged executive interference in state institutions.

Falana argued that the broader issue was not simply the conduct of individual officials but the strength and independence of the institutions responsible for checking executive power.

The Boakai administration's reported move to address outstanding ECOWAS Court judgments could represent a significant departure from the previous government's approach to regional judicial obligations.

The initiative is expected to examine outstanding judgments against Liberia, identify obligations that remain unfulfilled and recommend measures for compliance.

It could also reignite broader discussions about judicial independence, financial autonomy for the judiciary and the protection of citizens' rights.

For governance advocates, the issue has implications beyond individual cases.

A strong justice system, they argue, is essential to preventing corruption, protecting civil liberties and ensuring that powerful individuals--including former government officials--are held accountable under the law.

Falana framed the developments in Liberia as evidence of what can happen when state institutions become weakened or compromised.

He argued that corruption, illicit economic networks and institutional weakness can reinforce one another when effective checks and balances are absent.

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"When you have such character at the top, impunity becomes institutional," Falana said.

His remarks suggest that the current drug investigation should not be viewed solely as a criminal prosecution but also as an opportunity to examine how Liberia's institutions functioned during the period when the alleged narcotics networks were operating.

The allegations, however, remain matters for investigation and judicial determination, and no individual should be considered guilty solely on the basis of public accusations.

As of the time of the reported remarks, former President Weah had not issued a formal public response to Falana's allegations.

People close to the former president reportedly characterized the comments as politically motivated.

The dispute comes at a sensitive moment for Liberia, as the Boakai administration seeks to demonstrate that its approach to the country's narcotics crisis will be based on evidence, due process and institutional accountability.

The Government has repeatedly emphasized the need to prosecute drug-related offenses while respecting the rights of accused persons.

Falana's intervention has now added an international dimension to the debate, placing Liberia's drug crisis alongside questions about democratic governance, judicial independence and accountability.