Liberia: Prez Boakai Urges Liberians to Turn Patriotism to Action

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has called on Liberians to transform patriotism into responsible citizenship by rejecting division, corruption, violence, and drug abuse while working collectively to build a more peaceful and prosperous Liberia.

Speaking at the 179th National Flag Day celebration under the theme "From Heritage to Hope:

The Flag That Unites Us," President Boakai described the Lone Star as a powerful symbol of Liberia's sovereignty, history, sacrifices, and shared national destiny. "Our national flag is accompanied by a solemn pledge. Those words constitute a national covenant, a statement of what we promise our country and each other," President Boakai said.

The President challenged Liberians to move beyond simply symbolically honoring the flag to living by the principles it represents, particularly respect for the law, national unity, peace, responsibility, and service to country. "Let us not confuse commemoration with complacency. Our flag calls on us to take action," he said.

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He also challenged parents and guardians to examine their own conduct, warning that patriotism looses meaning when citizens undermine national institutions, disregard the law, or put personal, ethnic, religious, or partisan interests above Liberia. "We cannot ask our children to love Liberia while we undermine its institutions; to respect the law while we disregard it; or to be patriotic while we place personal, ethnic, religious, or partisan interests above the national good," the Liberian Leader emphasized.

President Boakai continued by warning that efforts by traffickers to use the country as a transit and operational center pose a serious threat to the next generation. "Do not let anyone steal your future," he called young Liberians, urging them to reject drugs, remain disciplined, and prepare themselves to serve their country.

The President averred that his Administration is undertaking practical national development initiatives, including better roads, expanded electricity, improved healthcare, and transformed education, to create greater opportunities for young people.

He stressed that Liberia, represented by the Lone Star, belongs to every citizen whether a child in Grand Gedeh, a farmer in Lofa, a fisherman in Maryland, a worker in Monrovia, or a Liberian living abroad. "Our flag calls on us to take action," President Boakai reiterated, urging Liberians to see the national symbol not merely as an emblem of the past, but as a responsibility for the future.

The Liberian Chief Executive concluded with a renewed appeal for national unity and collective responsibility, saying the flag should remind Liberians that they are "one people, one nation with one destiny," and should guide the country toward law, peace, and prosperity.