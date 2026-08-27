Liberia: Konneh Urges Boakai to Turn Cocaine Seizure Into Lasting Drug-Enforcement System

Gbarpolu County Senator Amara M. Konneh has urged President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to transform Liberia's unprecedented cocaine seizure into a lasting national drug-enforcement system, warning that arrests, suspensions and destruction of seized narcotics will have limited impact without strong institutions, successful prosecutions and the dismantling of drug-trafficking networks.

Speaking Wednesday, August 26, 2026, at the relaunch of the Edward Wilmot Blyden Intellectual Discourse organized by the Press Union of Liberia in Monrovia, Konneh said the drug crisis presents an opportunity to build a durable institutional framework for combating narcotics trafficking.

The discourse was held under the theme, "Confronting Drug Trafficking: Strengthening Institutions, Advancing Accountability, and Safeguarding the Rule of Law."

Konneh commended President Boakai for acting against senior security officials allegedly linked to the drug cartel and praised the Joint Security Task Force for seizing and destroying the narcotics. He also credited the Senate for maintaining oversight of the case.

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However, he warned against allowing the current response to become another short-lived enforcement campaign.

"Suspending officials and burning confiscated drugs are the easy part. Securing a conviction in court is the hard part," Konneh declared.

Referring to Liberia's US$100 million cocaine case in 2023, he said the previous prosecution collapsed amid alleged weaknesses involving chain of custody, financial investigations and presentation of evidence.

Konneh urged authorities to apply the same legal standard to everyone implicated, regardless of rank or affiliation.

"The fastest way to prove this is not selective justice is to apply the same standard to EVERYONE linked, uniform or not, and prosecute within 90 days," he said.

He also warned that indefinite suspension without charges could create perceptions of selective justice and called on the Justice Ministry to either prosecute officials where evidence exists or reinstate those against whom sufficient evidence cannot be established.

Konneh proposed stronger enforcement of the Revised Drug Law of 2023, including asset forfeiture provisions, with forfeited assets potentially supporting rehabilitation centers and other anti-drug programs.

He called for strict chain-of-custody procedures, a forensic drug laboratory, increased funding for the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), hazard pay and insurance for Joint Security Task Force personnel, and a Special Drug Court to expedite major narcotics cases.

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"We cannot ask LDEA agents earning $150 to resist a cartel offering $50,000," he said. "That's not accountability, that's temptation."

The Senator also called for transparency over vehicle procurement involving security institutions, urging authorities to release procurement approvals, payment records, asset registrations and duty-waiver documents to address public concerns.

"These may be false -- but in a drug case of this magnitude, perception is an enemy," he warned.

Konneh said investigators must pursue not only couriers but also financiers, facilitators and others behind trafficking networks.

He disclosed that his position is informed by personal loss, revealing that three nephews have suffered from drug abuse and one recently died.

"The drug fight is not political for me," he said.

Konneh said the response must also address addiction, rehabilitation and prevention.

He welcomed Justice Minister Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh's commitment to provide the Senate's Defense, Security and Intelligence Committee with biweekly briefings on the investigation.

Concluding, Konneh urged President Boakai to establish a drug-enforcement architecture that survives political administrations.

"Blyden also taught us that institutions outlive men," he said, adding that stronger institutions, adequate resources, transparency and respect for the courts could turn the current cocaine seizure into a lasting national victory.

"If we do that, the President wins, the Task Force wins, and Liberia wins," Konneh declared. "All of us win!"