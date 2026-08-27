Uganda: C-Care Uganda, Ajanta Pharma Convene Experts to Strengthen Severe Malaria Management

C-Care Uganda, in partnership with Ajanta Pharma, has brought together clinicians, researchers and health-sector experts in Kampala for a Continuing Medical Education (CME) session focused on improving the management of severe malaria.

Held to mark World Mosquito Day, the session provided a platform for healthcare professionals to examine the latest evidence on severe and cerebral malaria and discuss how emerging knowledge can be translated into clinical decisions and better patient outcomes.

Uganda continues to face a significant malaria burden, making timely diagnosis and effective management of severe cases a critical priority for the health sector. The discussions therefore centred on whether the latest clinical evidence is consistently informing decisions made at the bedside.

The session featured Dr Catherine Maiteki Sebuguzi, Deputy Programme Manager in the Malaria Elimination Division at the Ministry of Health; Dr Jane Achan, Principal Advisor and Senior Scientist at the Infectious Diseases Research Collaboration Uganda; and Dr Pritch Kagera Kabata, an Intensivist at C-Care IHK.

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The experts examined current evidence surrounding severe and cerebral malaria, with particular attention to the management of cerebral complications in children.

They also discussed the clinical use of interventions such as mannitol and hypertonic saline, the routine preventive use of phenobarbital, and the management of possible bacterial co-infections in patients with severe malaria.

A key theme throughout the session was the importance of translating scientific evidence into practical decisions that directly affect patient care.

For C-Care Uganda, the CME forms part of its broader commitment to continuous professional development, clinical knowledge sharing and strengthening healthcare delivery through collaboration.

Dr Juma Fauz Kavuma, Director of Medical Services at C-Care Uganda, said the initiative is intended to help address gaps in medical knowledge by creating opportunities for clinicians both within and outside C-Care to engage with evolving medical evidence.

The organisers said bringing together experts from clinical practice, research and government provides healthcare professionals with an opportunity to critically assess emerging evidence and consider how it can be incorporated into routine practice.

Ultimately, the value of continuing medical education lies in its impact beyond the classroom, particularly when new knowledge informs clinical decisions and contributes to improved patient outcomes.

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Through initiatives such as the CME session, C-Care Uganda said it seeks to contribute to ongoing conversations within Uganda's healthcare sector while fostering professional connections and knowledge exchange among clinicians.