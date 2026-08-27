Liberia: Leiti, Giz Renew Partnership to Strengthen Extractive Sector Transparency

The Liberia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (LEITI) Secretariat has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its longstanding partnership with the German Development Cooperation (GIZ), with both institutions pledging continued collaboration to advance transparency, accountability and good governance in Liberia's extractive sector.

The commitment was made on Wednesday, August 26, during a high-level engagement between the LEITI Secretariat and a delegation from GIZ at the Secretariat's Capitol Hill office in Monrovia.

Speaking during the meeting, LEITI Head of Secretariat Jeffery N. Yates expressed appreciation to GIZ for its sustained support to the institution over the years, describing the German development agency as one of LEITI's longest-standing development partners.

Yates said GIZ's support has been instrumental in strengthening the institutional capacity of the LEITI Secretariat and advancing Liberia's implementation of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) Standard.

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He also recognized GIZ's contribution to promoting transparency and accountability in Liberia's extractive industries, a sector that remains critical to the country's economy and development.

According to Yates, the engagement provided an opportunity for both institutions to reflect on the progress made through their partnership while identifying areas where collaboration can be sustained and strengthened.

The discussions focused on the importance of continuing initiatives that promote transparency, accountability, stakeholder participation and effective governance within Liberia's extractive industries.

Yates emphasized that maintaining strong partnerships with development institutions such as GIZ remains important to strengthening Liberia's efforts to ensure that the country's natural resources are managed transparently and in the interest of citizens.

The meeting also provided an opportunity to recognize the contributions of outgoing GIZ Project Manager Djomba Mara, who has played a key role in supporting the work of the LEITI Secretariat.

Mara also served as a member of the LEITI Multi-Stakeholder Group (MSG), contributing to the institution's efforts to bring government, civil society and industry representatives together in promoting transparency in the extractive sector.

The engagement featured a farewell ceremony for Mara and the introduction of Jenkins Flowers as GIZ's new Project Manager.

On behalf of the LEITI Multi-Stakeholder Group and Secretariat staff, Yates thanked Mara for his commitment and professionalism during his tenure.

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He commended Mara's technical competence and valuable contributions to the work of LEITI, particularly his support to the Secretariat and participation in the MSG.

Yates wished the outgoing project manager success in his future endeavors, while welcoming Flowers to his new role and expressing optimism about continued cooperation between GIZ and LEITI.

The meeting concluded with both institutions reaffirming the importance of their longstanding partnership and their shared commitment to advancing transparency, accountability and good governance in Liberia's extractive sector.