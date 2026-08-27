Liberia: Muslim Council Demands Equal Justice in Liberia's Drug War

The National Muslim Council of Liberia has called on the Government of Liberia to prosecute all individuals linked to narcotics offenses where credible and admissible evidence is established, warning against selective justice in the country's intensifying fight against drug trafficking.

The Council said the Government's response to the growing narcotics problem must be grounded in fairness, transparency and the rule of law, regardless of the political influence, social standing, religious identity or personal connections of individuals implicated in drug-related offenses.

In a press statement issued in Monrovia recently, the Council urged authorities to ensure that all narcotics-related allegations are thoroughly investigated and handled professionally, independently and without political interference.

The statement, signed by the Council's Executive Chairman, Alhaji Abraham Fumaba Sheriff, stressed that justice must be applied equally to all persons, whether they hold government positions or operate outside government.

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The Council's intervention comes amid heightened national attention surrounding Liberia's ongoing narcotics investigations and calls from various sectors for authorities to ensure that the drug fight does not become politically selective.

According to the Muslim Council, the campaign against narcotics trafficking must not be influenced by an individual's political affiliation, religious identity, nationality, social status or personal relationships.

"Anyone against whom credible and admissible evidence is established" should be brought before the appropriate judicial authorities to face the law, the Council maintained.

It emphasized that allegations alone should not be treated as proof of criminality, stressing the importance of professional investigations and evidence-based prosecution.

The Council warned that selective enforcement of the law could undermine public confidence in Liberia's justice system and weaken the Government's broader efforts to combat organized crime and drug trafficking.

It therefore called on law-enforcement and judicial authorities to apply the same legal standards to all suspects, regardless of their positions or influence.

The Council said enforcing the law "without fear or favor" would demonstrate the Government's commitment to fighting narcotics trafficking while strengthening confidence in the country's justice institutions.

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It further urged authorities to ensure that the drug campaign targets all persons found to be involved, rather than focusing on individuals based on their political, social or institutional affiliations.

The Council maintained that credible investigations, proper evidence collection and impartial prosecution remain essential to ensuring that those responsible for narcotics offenses are held accountable through the courts.

The National Muslim Council also stressed that Liberia's narcotics response must remain consistent with the principles of due process and the rule of law.

It said authorities should allow investigations to establish the facts before individuals are prosecuted, while ensuring that credible evidence is acted upon once established.

The Council's position places equal accountability at the center of the national drug debate, arguing that Liberia can only make meaningful progress against narcotics trafficking when law-enforcement institutions operate independently and apply the law consistently.

The Council therefore called on the Government, law-enforcement agencies and judicial authorities to remain professional and transparent throughout ongoing investigations.

It said the fight against drugs should ultimately strengthen, rather than undermine, public trust in Liberia's justice system.

The Council concluded by reaffirming its support for a comprehensive and impartial national response to narcotics trafficking, insisting that no person should be above the law and no individual should be targeted without credible evidence.