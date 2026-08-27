Liberia: Rights Coalition Urges Govt to Protect Comprehensive Sexuality Education

The Coalition of Families Rights Defenders is calling on the Liberian government to protect Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) from what it describes as misinformation and ideological campaigns, arguing that evidence-based sex education is essential to addressing teenage pregnancy, sexual violence and sexually transmitted infections.

The coalition, comprising human rights advocates, health professionals, educators and youth representatives, made the call in a statement following discussions at the Strengthening Families Conference held in Monrovia on June 19-20, 2026.

The group said some presentations at the conference promoted claims against CSE that could undermine efforts to provide children and adolescents with accurate, age-appropriate information about health, safety and relationships.

According to the coalition, CSE is a curriculum-based approach addressing the physical, emotional, social and cognitive aspects of sexuality while equipping young people with information and skills to make informed decisions.

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It argued that Liberia's debate should focus not on whether sexuality education should be provided, but on how it can be delivered in an age-appropriate, culturally relevant and evidence-based manner.

The coalition cited data from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), saying 85 percent of 155 surveyed governments have policies or laws addressing sexuality education. It also pointed to regional commitments supporting sexuality education across Africa.

The group said Liberia's health indicators demonstrate the need for effective sexuality education. It cited a maternal mortality ratio of about 742 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2023 and said more than 150 maternal deaths were recorded in 2025.

It further cited government figures showing 2,759 reported rape cases in 2024, including 1,902 in Montserrado County. Between January and September 2025, it said, 1,735 rape cases had been recorded.

Liberia's adolescent birth rate, estimated at about 130 births per 1,000 girls aged 15-19, was also cited.

"These statistics are not merely numbers; they represent lives disrupted, educational opportunities lost, and families devastated," the coalition said.

The group rejected claims that CSE contributes to sexual and reproductive health problems, saying properly implemented programs can help young people understand consent, recognize and report abuse, prevent unintended pregnancies and reduce sexually transmitted infections.

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The coalition also expressed concern about foreign organizations participating in Liberia's sexuality education debate.

It identified the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a sponsor of the Strengthening Families Conference and said representatives of Family Watch International (FWI) also participated.

The coalition accused some U.S.-based organizations of using "family values" conferences in African countries to challenge reproductive health policies and sexuality education.

It urged policymakers to carefully assess external advocacy and ensure national decisions affecting children, women and young people are based on Liberia's needs, credible scientific evidence and broad consultations.

The coalition called on the Government of Liberia to review recommendations emerging from the conference and ensure they align with the Constitution, national development priorities, public health objectives and international human rights commitments.

It also urged consultations involving health professionals, educators, women's organizations, youth representatives and other stakeholders.

"Protecting families requires strengthening access to accurate information, quality education, and healthcare," the coalition said.

"Comprehensive Sexuality Education is not a threat to families," it added. "It is an investment in healthy, informed, and empowered young people who can build stronger families and communities."