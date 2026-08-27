Liberia: Rhush Brings Much Needed Relief to Rural Community in Margibi

A US-based non-for-profit organization, Restoring Health and Uplifting Souls for Heaven (RHUSH) over the weekend donated more than fifty bags of 25kg rice to residents of Richard Town in Weala, Electoral District 5 in Margibi County.

The donation is part of the RHUSH's "Hunger Mission" initiative which has provided rice, Liberia's staple food, to underprivileged families in hard-to-reach areas in several communities in Margibi County.

RHUSH Executive Director, Mrs. Lois Whea Grant acknowledged the challenges faced by residents in remote communities during the rainy season including the almost inaccessible conditions of roads and lack of adequate transportation making it difficult for residents in those areas to fetch food for themselves and tend to their other economic needs.

Madam Grant stated that the project will continue to impact underserved communities in Margibi, Montserrado, and Bong counties; with a broader target of "reaching all counties in Liberia, as well as countries in the West African region. She called it "an achievable target".

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An elderly woman who spoke through an interpreter thanked the medical charity for what she called the timely donation of the rice especially during the peak of the reason season. Tenneh Harris, lauded RHUSH for the gesture and also recognized the charity group efforts in hosting a health fair for residents of the town earlier this year. Residents of Richard Town, German Camp, and Lakata benefitted from free medical screenings and medication.

RHUSH's Project Coordinator, David Williams, put the number of direct beneficiaries at more than 300, including family heads, the elderly, and women and children.

Since March this year, RHUSH has toured several communities including Harbel, Kakata and Richard Town, hosting health fair that have provided education on how to use everyday food as medicine, how to prevent, cure, or reverse lifestyle diseases including high blood pressure, diabetes, stroke, heart diseases and various cancers.

RHUSH is a faith-based nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring health, inspiring hope, and transforming lives through the healing ministry of Jesus Christ. The organization serves individuals and communities by promoting whole-person wellness, body, mind, and spirit, through health education, lifestyle medicine, compassionate outreach, and sustainable community development with a mission of empowering people to live healthier lives, restore dignity, and share the hope and love of Jesus Christ with communities around the world

RHUSH is currently constructing a Sanitarium (Lifestyle Center) in Charlesville Township, near the Roberts International Airport, that when completed, is expected to bring much-needed relief to families in the area.