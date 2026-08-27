Africa CDC Unveils Statue Honoring Dr. Senait Fisseha

Africa CDC
Dr. Senait Fisseha (left), Vice President of Global Programs at the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, is congratulated by Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director-General of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, after the unveiling of a statue at Africa CDC headquarters in Addis Ababa, "recognising her leadership, partnership and longstanding commitment to strengthening African institutions and advancing health across the continent."
26 August 2026
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Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — A special moment at Africa CDC today as we welcomed Dr. Senait Fisseha, Vice President of Global Programs at the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation.

During her visit, Africa CDC unveiled a surprise statue in her honour, recognising her leadership, partnership and longstanding commitment to strengthening African institutions and advancing health across the continent.

Dr. Fisseha's journey is a powerful reminder that lasting impact is built through bold leadership, investment in people and institutions, and a deep belief in Africa's capacity to shape its own health future.

Africa CDC is proud to celebrate her contribution and the partnership that continues to support our mission of a safer, healthier and more self-reliant Africa

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