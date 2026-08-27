Africa CDC Unveils Statue Honoring Dr. Senait Fisseha

Addis Ababa — A special moment at Africa CDC today as we welcomed Dr. Senait Fisseha, Vice President of Global Programs at the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation.
During her visit, Africa CDC unveiled a surprise statue in her honour, recognising her leadership, partnership and longstanding commitment to strengthening African institutions and advancing health across the continent.
Dr. Fisseha's journey is a powerful reminder that lasting impact is built through bold leadership, investment in people and institutions, and a deep belief in Africa's capacity to shape its own health future.
Africa CDC is proud to celebrate her contribution and the partnership that continues to support our mission of a safer, healthier and more self-reliant Africa
Africa CDC
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