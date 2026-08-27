Ghana: Gipa Establishes Focal Persons Network to Strengthen Investor Support

The Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPA) has taken steps to strengthen investor support and improve the ease of doing business by establishing a Focal Persons Network across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The network is expected to provide investors with a more coordinated channel for resolving operational challenges, while strengthening collaboration between GIPA and public institutions whose mandates affect businesses operating in the country.

The Network to serve as a direct link between investors, the Authority and relevant government institutions.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GIPA, Mr Razak Alhassan, disclosed this yesterday in Accra at the GIPA Focal Persons Forum organised by the Aftercare and Investor Grievance Division.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

He said the initiative was particularly important as Ghana continued to rebuild investor confidence following recent economic challenges.

"Stable economic conditions provide a stronger foundation for attracting investment, and the renewed interest we are seeing in Ghana demonstrates the importance of sustaining this progress," Mr Alhassan said.

He, however, stressed that attracting new investments was only one side of the equation, saying equal attention must be given to businesses that had already invested, created jobs and committed themselves to Ghana.

According to him, investors interacted with public institutions on a daily basis on matters including taxes, customs, immigration, permits, licences, utilities and land, making the quality of such engagements critical to their overall experience of doing business in Ghana.

"We may have the right policies and an improving economy, but if an investor cannot obtain a required permit on time, resolve a customs matter, receive clarity on a regulatory requirement or get a legitimate concern addressed, that experience can undermine confidence," he noted.

Mr Alhassan said GIPA established the Aftercare and Investor Grievance Division in 2020 to provide structured post-establishment support to registered businesses and help them overcome legitimate operational challenges, expand and reinvest in the country.

He explained that many investor concerns cut across the mandates of different institutions, making stronger inter-agency coordination necessary.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Under the new arrangement, he said, designated focal persons would act as the "primary institutional contact" and facilitate the swift referral and resolution of investor concerns.

Mr Alhassan added that the new Ghana Investment Promotion Authority Act, which provides for an Investor Grievance Mechanism, further underscored the importance of the network.

The Head of Aftercare and Investor Grievance at GIPA, Mr Charles Opoku Mensah, said the forum was intended to create a structured ecosystem for identifying and addressing investor challenges, rather than leaving such matters to chance.

He said the initiative recognised that investors interacted with several public institutions throughout their business journey and, therefore, resolving their concerns could not be left to one institution alone.

"The idea was: how do we coordinate these agencies to help with resolving issues?" he asked, adding that the ultimate objective was to retain investments, encourage existing investors to reinvest and expand their operations to support the Ghanaian economy.

Mr Opoku Mensah disclosed that about 80 institutions had been brought together under the initiative, with each institution nominating two managerial-level officers to serve as focal persons and champions for resolving investor concerns. He said GIPA engaged about 1,100 investors in 2025, identified 58 issues and resolved 31 per cent of them, mainly operational matters.