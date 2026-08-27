Nigeria: Five Traders Killed As Military Vehicle Crashes Into Taraba Market

27 August 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Magaji Isa Hunkuyi

Five traders were reportedly crushed to death when a military Hilux lost control and ran into a busy market at Chanchangi town in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State, on Wednesday.

Daily Trust gathered that the military vehicle was escorting traders from Wukari town to Takum, when the accident occurred.

Tony David, a resident, told Daily Trust in a telephone interview that the military vehicle was escorting some traders from Wukari to Takum because of the high incidents of kidnappings along the road.

He said those crushed to death were among the traders that displayed their wares by the roadside.

David stated that several other traders also sustained injuries and the corpses and the injured were conveyed to Takum General Hospital.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of Taraba Police Command, ASP Victor Mshelizah, said he only saw a social media post on the issue, but would contact the Takum police Divisional officer to get the actual casualty figure and details of the incident.

"I saw a post on the incident on a platform; as soon as l get details of the incident from the DPO in Takum, l will get back to you," ASP Mshelizah said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

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