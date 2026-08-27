Nigeria: Bandits Go After Families Compensated for Boat Mishap, Kill 4

Bandits have killed four people and abducted four others in Gorau community, Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The attack occurred around 9pm on Wednesday, barely six days after a boat mishap in the community claimed 65 lives.

The assailants also shot seven residents, who sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment in hospital.

The bandits reportedly targeted families who were beneficiaries of the N1 million relief donation announced by the Sokoto State Government for each family of the victims of the boat disaster.

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Confirming the attack, the village head of Gorau, Alhaji Aliyu Magaji Na-Batsami, said the assailants went from house to house in search of the relief money.

He said the attackers broke into virtually every room in his residence while demanding to know where the N1 million donated to the affected families had been kept.

"They shot 11 persons. Four died instantly, while the remaining seven were evacuated to the hospital for treatment. They also abducted four others.

"They came because of the money donated to the families of the victims of the recent boat mishap in our community, which claimed the lives of 65 persons," he said.

According to the traditional ruler, the four people killed in the attack were identified as Bashar Sani, Ila Malam Makeri, Isa Ibrahim and Ali Aminu.

He said the number of casualties could have been higher without the swift intervention of security operatives.

"We thank the security operatives for their swift response. They came in four vehicles and pursued the bandits," he said.

The attack occurred less than a week after a boat carrying residents of Gorau capsized, killing 65 people, many of them children, mostly girls.

Following the tragedy, the state government announced a N1 million donation to each family of the victims and the distribution of grains as part of measures to provide relief to those affected.

The latest incident has, however, heightened concerns about the vulnerability of the bereaved families and the security of the relief funds provided to them.