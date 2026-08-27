Nigeria: NFF Congress Summons Emergency Meeting Over Federation Affairs

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Congress has summoned an emergency meeting of its members to deliberate on recent developments within the football governing body.

The meeting, scheduled for September 26, 2026, at 12 noon in Abuja, is expected to bring together State Football Association chairmen, club representatives, members of the Referees Association, Coaches Association, Players Union and the Nigeria Referees Association.

According to the invitation signed by Yakubu Sarma on behalf of the Congress members, the meeting will focus on the "current developments" within the NFF and the status and functioning of the federation's Executive Committee and secretariat.

The Congress is also expected to examine the implications of the developments for the governance, stability and independence of the NFF.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Another item on the agenda is consideration of what the Congress described as "appropriate measures" under the statutes of the NFF, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).

The meeting will also deliberate on the way forward.

"All members are expected to attend," the invitation stated, urging Congress members to confirm their attendance.

The Congress said details concerning travel and accommodation arrangements would be communicated to members.

The emergency meeting comes amid growing attention to the administration and governance of Nigerian football, with the Congress expected to use the gathering to review the situation and determine its next steps.