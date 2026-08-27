Cameroon: D'Tigers Set to Begin World Cup Qualifying Second Round Against Cameroon

Having revived their qualification hopes during the last window, D'Tigers will now look to build on that momentum when they face their Central African rivals at the Radès Salle Multidisciplinaire de Radès in Tunisia

Nigeria's D'Tigers will begin the second round of their 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifying campaign on Thursday with a crucial showdown against group leaders Cameroon, knowing that every result could prove decisive in their quest for a place at the tournament in Qatar.

Having revived their qualification hopes during the last window, D'Tigers will now look to build on that momentum when they face their Central African rivals at the Radès Salle Multidisciplinaire de Radès in Tunisia.

Head coach David Fizdale and his 12-man squad have been putting the final touches to their preparations in Tunisia ahead of what promises to be a demanding opening game of the second phase.

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Nigeria will take confidence from their recent record against Cameroon, having won three of their last four meetings with the Central Africans.

However, the standings underscore the importance of the encounter, with Cameroon currently sitting at the top of the group on 11 points, one ahead of Nigeria.

Guinea, Tunisia and South Sudan are also on 10 points, while Cape Verde have nine, leaving little room for error as the battle for qualification intensifies.

After Thursday's clash, D'Tigers will return to action against South Sudan on 28 August before completing the window against Cape Verde on 30 August.

Nigeria advanced to the second round after the opening three qualifying windows in November 2025, February 2026 and July 2026. The results from those first-round games are carried into the second phase, increasing the significance of every remaining fixture.

The 12 qualified teams have been divided into two groups, with each side facing the three teams that progressed from the other group across two additional windows in August 2026 and February 2027.

At the end of the six additional games, the top two teams in each group and the best third-placed team will secure qualification for the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup in Qatar.

The final qualifying window will be played in February 2027, with five African nations ultimately earning tickets to the global showpiece.

For D'Tigers, however, the stakes extend beyond World Cup qualification. A strong finish in the African qualifiers could also improve Nigeria's prospects of securing a place in the FIBA pre-Olympic qualifying tournament, adding another layer of importance to their remaining games.

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With the margins in the group extremely tight, Nigeria know a positive result against Cameroon could provide the platform they need to make a serious push for one of Africa's World Cup berths.