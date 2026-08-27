Nigeria: Non-Accountability for Fuel Subsidy Removal Not On Us - Govs

The 36 state governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, have distanced themselves from blame that sub-national governments have not been able to properly account for funds received from the removal of fuel subsidy.

The governors said that such accusations over the non-management of subsidy removal proceeds by them should not rear their heads.

They also threw their weight behind the proposed implementation of National Affordable CNG Transit Programme (NACTP), saying that it will help reduce the cost of transportation in the country.

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Rising from its third meeting at the NGF's Secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday night to early Thursday morning, the governors stressed that the initiative seeks state governments' support for CNG vehicle conversions, fleets and other enabling infrastructure, targeted at reducing passenger fares.

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri who read the communique issued at the end of the meeting on behalf of the Chairman of the Forum, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, blamed the rising inflation in the country on the increase in transport, just as he disclosed that the governors noted that the NACTP has the "potential to ease transportation costs, and agreed on the need to further consider its financing and implementation framework."

When asked whether the Forum would accept blame that sub-nationals had not been properly accountable for funds obtained from the removal of fuel subsidy, Governor Diri said: "That cannot be true. That cannot be true. But we'll leave that debate for another day."

According to Diri, the governors would work with the private sector to bring in more CNG vehicles in the country, because "gas is cheaper than petrol, which will actually reduce the costs of transportation."

He expressed the belief that such would

have a multiplier effect on every other sector, saying, "The impact is expected to be on our people, the common man."

Diri disclosed that the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, briefed the governors on opportunities for state participation in CANEX Weekend 2026 and the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2027, scheduled to hold in Lagos.

The governor, who noted that, as state executives, they expressed their collective resolve to participate, said, "Governors noted the platform's potential to showcase investment-ready projects, promote local exports and tourism, and connect State MSMEs with African and global investors and buyers. The Forum assured the Honourable Minister of its support in achieving these objectives."

The Communique read, "The Forum received a presentation from the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, on opportunities for State participation in CANEX Weekend 2026 and the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2027, both scheduled to be held in Lagos. Governors noted the platform's potential to showcase investment-ready projects, promote local exports and tourism, and connect State MSMEs with African and global investors and buyers. The Forum assured the Honourable

Minister of its support in achieving these objectives.

"The Forum received a presentation on the proposed National Affordable CNG Transit Programme (NACTP), a State-led initiative designed to translate the lower operating cost of CNG into reduced transport fares for citizens. The proposal envisages State support for CNG vehicle conversions, fleets and enabling infrastructure, alongside fare commitments from participating operators, with an indicative target of reducing passenger fares. Governors noted the initiative's potential to ease transportation costs and agreed on the need to further consider its financing and implementation framework. "

When asked about the timeline for implementation of the NACTP, Diri said the details would be worked out between the Forum and the proponents of the programme, adding that "those details will be worked out between the Forum and those who have come to present to the Forum."

The governors who also justified the decision to focus the palliative on the transportation sector said that the cost of moving people and goods had a direct impact on the prices of food and other essential commodities.

The NGF said: "Transportation is key. Transportation is key to several other factors. Say, for instance, you are talking about foodstuffs--increase in the cost of foodstuffs. They will tell you that 'I'm moving from point A to point B, the transport cost is XY.'

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"And so for that reason, the cost of my yam, the cost of my garri... And so by the time you reduce the cost of transport, as I said earlier, it will have a multiplier effect on several others."

Responding to the wider debate on fuel subsidy removal and calls for a reversal of the policy, Diri, who noted that the NACTP was among measures being considered to cushion the impact of the reform on Nigerians, said: "These are part of the issues that have been addressed, particularly with the number two that I just talked about today about transportation fares.

"And you see that the rise in the cost of every other thing is also hinged on the increase in transport. And so now that the Forum is going in league with the private sector to see how we can bring in CNG, and you know that gas is cheaper than petrol and others, which will actually reduce the costs of transportation.

"And it will have a multiplier effect on every other sector. And that's because there is now the removal of subsidies. And the impact is expected to be on our people--the very common man that we all talk about."