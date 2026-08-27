Liberia: Lseza Says Trade Portal Could Ease Business in Liberia

- The Liberia Special Economic Zones Authority(LSEZA) recently joined other government institutions and key stakeholders at an introductory workshop on the Liberia Trade Information Portal, a digital platform designed to improve access to trade and regulatory information and make doing business in Liberia easier.

The workshop sought to familiarize participants with the significance, benefits and functionality of the Liberia Trade Information Portal, known as LTIP, while providing an overview of its implementation and progress. For LSEZA, the portal is particularly important to its mandate of promoting investment, trade and business development within Liberia's special economic zones.

The authority said the digital platform could help investors and businesses obtain reliable trade and regulatory information through a single, accessible source. The workshop brought together representatives from government institutions and other stakeholders to strengthen their understanding of the portal, demonstrate its features and discuss steps being taken toward its implementation.

The LTIP is expected to contribute to Liberia's broader efforts to simplify trade procedures and improve the business environment by making information about trade requirements and regulatory processes more readily available. LSEZA said easier access to accurate information can reduce the time and cost of doing business while promoting greater transparency and predictability for investors and businesses operating in the country.

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The initiative comes as Liberia continues efforts to strengthen its investment climate and facilitate legitimate trade through digital transformation and improved coordination among government institutions. The trade information portal is being implemented under the Liberia Investment Finance and Trade Project, known as LIFT, with funding from the World Bank.

The project is intended to support reforms that can improve Liberia's trade and investment environment, including measures to reduce procedural barriers and strengthen businesses' access to information.

LSEZA's participation in the workshop underscores the authority's role in supporting efforts to create a more investor-friendly environment, particularly within the country's special economic zones. The authority's special economic zones agenda is centered on attracting investment, promoting industrial and commercial activities, supporting job creation and contributing to Liberia's economic transformation.

As investors increasingly rely on digital platforms to understand regulatory requirements and navigate government processes, access to centralized and reliable trade information is becoming an important component of investment facilitation. LSEZA was represented at the workshop by its director for administration, Hattie Wureh Hunder.

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The authority's participation is expected to help strengthen coordination between LSEZA and other government institutions involved in trade, investment and regulatory processes, while ensuring that investors operating in or considering Liberia's special economic zones can benefit from improved access to relevant information.

The LTIP represents another step in Liberia's ongoing push toward a more transparent, efficient and digitally enabled trade environment, with the broader objective of making the country more competitive for domestic and international investors.