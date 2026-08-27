Liberia: Dorley Makes First Al-Taawoun Start in Goalless Draw

26 August 2026
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Edwin Dolo

- Liberia captain Oscar Dorley made his first start for Saudi Pro League club Al-Taawoun on Tuesday, playing 60 minutes in a 0-0 draw against Al-Khaleej.

Dorley joined Al-Taawoun last weekend after completing a reported €2 million transfer from Czech champions Slavia Prague.

The 28-year-old midfielder made his club debut in a 3-2 away defeat to Al-Kholood before earning his first start against Al-Khaleej.

Dorley was substituted after 60 minutes as Al-Taawoun settled for a point in the Saudi Pro League.

The move ended Dorley's successful seven-year spell with Slavia Prague, where he made 238 appearances, scored 11 goals, provided 21 assists . He won four Czech league titles and lifted two Czech Cups.

Dorley signed a two-year contract with Al-Taawoun, with an option for an additional season that could keep him at the club through 2028.

Al-Taawoun's board, led by chairman Bader bin Hassan Al-Ghannam, said Dorley's signing was part of the club's efforts to strengthen the squad and expand its options ahead of the 2026-27 season.

The club also expressed confidence that the Liberian international will make a significant contribution as Al-Taawoun pursue their ambitions for the new campaign.

Based in Buraidah, Saudi Arabia, Al-Taawoun finished sixth in the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League season.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

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