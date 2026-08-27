Ghana: GFA to Train GPL Match Commissioners for New Season

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will hold a one-day training workshop for Premier League Match Commissioners as part of preparations for the upcoming 2026/27 football season.

The workshop is scheduled for Wednesday, September 2, at the conference room of the GFA Secretariat in Accra, and will provide an important platform to strengthen the capacity of Match Commissioners ahead of the new campaign.

The training will cover a range of key areas designed to sharpen the skills, knowledge and professional competence of Match Commissioners while ensuring effective and consistent oversight of Premier League matches throughout the season.

"Key areas of focus will include updates to the Laws of the Game, revised competition regulations and amendments, as well as guidelines on general comportment, professional conduct and match day protocols," a statement from the FA said.

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Participants will also be equipped with the latest guidance and expectations required to effectively discharge their responsibilities before, during and after matches, with emphasis on professionalism, discipline, accuracy and adherence to established GFA procedures.

The 2026/27 Ghana Premier League season is scheduled to kick off on the weekend of September 4-7, 2026, and will run through to the weekend of May 28-31, 2027.