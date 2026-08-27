Ghana: Dagaaba-Frafra Friendly Games 2026 Slated for Sept 5

The 2026 edition of the Dagaaba-Frafra Friendly Games, aimed at promoting the heritage of the Dagaabas and Frafras through a healthy celebration of sports, culture, food, and peaceful coexistence, has been slated for the El-wak Stadium on September 5.

This year's edition would be on the theme "Unity in Diversity: The Dagaaba-Frafra Model for Peaceful Co-existence."

Among the dignitaries expected at the event are officials from the Presidency, the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Bagbin, former Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, chiefs and queen mothers from northern Ghana, senior military personnel, Justices of the Superior Courts, academics, as well as prominent sportsmen and women.

Beyond the sporting activities, the event is expected to provide an important platform for local entrepreneurs, food vendors and cultural artisans to showcase and sell their products while promoting the rich cultural heritage of northern Ghana.

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A major attraction would be the food and beverage exhibition, where vendors will offer a variety of traditional northern dishes, including tuozafi, tupaani, Bambara beans, koose and pito, alongside assorted meats such as pork, guinea fowl, local chicken and other traditional delicacies.

The event will also provide an avenue for traders and artisans to market traditional clothing, particularly the smock, and other culturally significant products.

According to the organisers, the economic opportunities generated by the gathering will complement its broader objective of fostering friendship, unity and mutual respect among the two communities from the Upper West region of Ghana.

A variety of traditional music and dance forms from northern Ghana will also be showcased, providing another major attraction for patrons and giving younger generations an opportunity to appreciate and preserve the cultural heritage of the region.

The sporting programme will feature football and basketball, with the event bringing together athletes and supporters in a friendly and celebratory atmosphere.

The games are expected to attract people from the Dagaaba and Frafra communities as well as members of the wider public, making it an opportunity for different ethnic groups to interact and learn from one another.

Tickets to the games are pegged at GH¢15 for adults and GH¢5 for children. Activities are scheduled to begin at 8am.