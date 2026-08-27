Ghana: Garid to Construct 1.95km Storm Drain On Kaneshie-Busia Highway From September 7

26 August 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

Construction of a major underground stormwater drain along the Dr. Busia Highway within the Kaneshie enclave will commence on September 7, 2026.

The Project Coordinator for the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) Project, Dr. Kwadwo Ohene Sarfo, announced this at a special media briefing on Wednesday.

According to him, the works will involve the construction of a double-cell underground rectangular drain measuring approximately 10 metres wide and 1.95 kilometres long, stretching from Pamprom Junction to First Light Junction.

The new drain will replace the existing two 1.2-metre diameter pipes, which are inadequate to carry the volume of stormwater in the area.

Dr. Sarfo said the drain will connect at one end to the recently completed section within the Accra Academy campus and at the other end to the existing drain at Pamprom Junction.

He said the construction is expected to run from September 2026 to October 2027.

The project forms part of government's broader flood prevention and mitigation programme aimed at addressing perennial flooding in Accra.

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