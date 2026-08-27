Ghana: Gomashie Urges AWA to Promote Ghana's Tourist Attractions

26 August 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Minister, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has urged Africa World Airlines (AWA) to incorporate information on Ghana's tourist attractions into its passenger experience to promote domestic tourism.

Speaking during a meeting with AWA, the Minister encouraged the airline to highlight destinations such as Boabeng Fiema Monkey Sanctuary, Tano Boase and Kintampo Waterfalls, particularly through in-flight announcements and other destination information.

She also welcomed AWA's proposed new E190 aircraft branding, which incorporates Ghana's red, gold and green colours, describing it as an opportunity to showcase Ghana's cultural identity and tourism offerings to travellers across Africa and beyond.

The initiative seeks to position AWA as a "flying ambassador" for Ghana, while strengthening collaboration between the aviation and tourism sectors.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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