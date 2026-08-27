Rwanda: Vice President Opoku-Agyemang Meets Ghanaian Community in Rwanda, Shares Updates On Reset Agenda

Vice President Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has met with members of the Ghanaian community in Kigali, Rwanda, to discuss their experiences abroad and developments back home.

The meeting, held while she was in Kigali for the inaugural Africa Mindset Reset Forum, saw the Vice President encouraging Ghanaians living abroad to register with Ghana's diplomatic missions to stay connected and access support when needed.

She and her team shared updates on government's Reset Agenda, highlighting progress in stabilising the economy and government's commitment to prudent spending and responsible resource management.

"Our approach is to build from the ground up so that national development reaches communities," Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said.

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She noted that this includes major investments in road infrastructure, explaining that good roads support virtually every aspect of development. Government is also deepening decentralisation and directing more resources to local development through the District Assemblies Common Fund, with guidelines to ensure the funds translate into tangible improvements across districts.

On health, the Vice President said government's broad objective remains universal healthcare.

She pointed to Free Primary Healthcare as a measure to strengthen preventive care and access at the community level, while the Ghana Medical Trust Fund supports treatment for costly non-communicable diseases. Together with the uncapping of the National Health Insurance Scheme, she said, these interventions aim to progressively close gaps in healthcare access.

She added that government continues to strengthen secondary schooling through dedicated and sustainable funding, while addressing some of the challenges that affected performance.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang thanked the Ghanaian community for the warm reception and for upholding Ghana's good reputation in Rwanda, and encouraged them to continue looking out for one another and to remain worthy ambassadors of the country.