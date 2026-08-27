Ghana: KOICA Delegation Meets Deputy Health Minister to Support Maternal Mortality Reduction

A delegation from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has paid a courtesy call on the Deputy Minister for Health, Prof.Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah, to explore areas of collaboration in support of Ghana's efforts to reduce maternal mortality.

The delegation was led by the Country Director of KOICA, Mr. Dong Wan Woo.

The meeting focused on Ghana's Maternal Mortality Action and Response Programme (MMARP) and how KOICA can support the country's push to end preventable maternal deaths.

The engagement provided an opportunity for both parties to discuss strategies to strengthen maternal healthcare services.

Also, they looked at how to address gaps in care delivery, and improve health outcomes for mothers across the country.