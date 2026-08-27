Ghana: Government Declines MTN's Gh¢20 Million Donation for Victims of South Africa Xenophobic Attacks

The Government of Ghana has respectfully declined an offer by MTN Ghana to donate GH¢20 million to support Ghanaian victims of the recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

In a statement issued on August 26, 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had become aware of media reports suggesting the telecom giant was preparing to make the donation, with publications attributing the announcement to an interview granted by MTN Board Chairman, Dr. Ishmael Yamson.

"The Government of Ghana commends MTN for the offer, however, we respectfully decline," the Ministry stated.

According to the Ministry, the Mahama administration has made adequate provision for the ongoing evacuation and reintegration of Ghanaians affected by the attacks and is therefore unable to accept the offer.

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The Ministry disclosed that this position had earlier been directly conveyed to the Board Chair and CEO of MTN when they called on the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (MP), on August 14, 2026.

Meanwhile, the government says it remains fully committed to the current humanitarian evacuations and the provision of financial support for the reintegration of every Ghanaian brought back from harm's way.

The Ministry further assured the public that it will present a comprehensive account of the total cost of the evacuations as soon as the exercise is concluded, in the interest of transparency and accountability.

"Government will continue to create the best business ecosystem for all international brands operating in Ghana to succeed, irrespective of which country their businesses originated from. The welfare of all Ghanaians remains our utmost priority," the statement added.