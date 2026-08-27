Gambia: D1.5 Million Land Dispute Puts Woman's Marriage Under Pressure

A land dispute involving three plots in Salagi has left a woman facing what she described in court as serious financial and family problems, with her marriage now under strain.

The case is before Principal Magistrate Mam Samba Jallow of the Brusubi Magistrates' Court, where Naffie Nyassi testified as a prosecution witness in a case against Lamin Touray.

Touray is facing a charge of obtaining money by false pretences, contrary to section 265 of the Criminal Offences Act 2025. According to the particulars of the offence, Touray allegedly obtained D1,510,000 from Nyassi in 2024 at Salagi, West Coast Region, after representing to her that he was selling her three plots of land, each measuring 20 metres by 25 metres.

Nyassi told the court that she paid D600,000 for the first plot, D500,000 for the second and D360,000 for the third, leaving a balance of D40,000.

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She said she later discovered that the plots had allegedly been sold to other people, some of whom had already started construction on the properties.

The dispute, Nyassi told the court, has gone beyond the loss of the money and the land. She said the money used to purchase the properties came from her husband and children, who live in Europe, and that the unresolved transactions had created tension within her family.

She said her husband and children had repeatedly asked her what had happened to the money and the properties.

"I am having sleepless nights. I am encountering serious marital issues. This is very sad and is making life difficult for me," Nyassi told the court.

The witness said the dispute had also created tension between her and her children and that her marriage was now at risk.

Nyassi told the court that she made several attempts to obtain the original land documents from Touray but was unsuccessful.

She further alleged that the documents she received during the transactions were not genuine.

"All the documents he gave me were false documents and the stamps on them were not authentic Alkalo stamps but fake," she testified.

Nyassi said her suspicions increased when she visited the properties and found other people occupying or developing them.

She told the court that residents in the area informed her that some of the new occupants had been asked to look after the properties on behalf of people claiming ownership.

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The witness also said she was not alone during the transactions and that people were present when she dealt with Touray.

She maintained that the money used in the transactions came from her husband and children in Europe rather than from her own personal resources.

During the hearing, prosecution officer Sisaho asked Nyassi whether she had documents and receipts relating to the transactions.

She told the court that she had the three agreements, receipts, deeds and other relevant documents.

The prosecution applied to tender the documents in evidence.

Defence counsel did not object to their admission.

The Magistrate subsequently admitted the documents into evidence and marked them as exhibits.

The allegations against Touray have not been determined by the court. He remains presumed innocent unless and until he is proven guilty according to law.

The case was adjourned to Wednesday, 26 August 2026, for continuation of the hearing.