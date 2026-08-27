Gambia: The Minister of Agriculture Promises to Explain

Foroyaa received information that organic fertiliser has been distributed to chiefs for free distribution to some farmers. Instead of random distribution information is circulating that certain individuals are targeted for distribution, some of whom are even selling it. The governor has been approached but could not say much about the fertiliser except that they were consigned directly to the chiefs. We hope that the Minister will grant an interview, the soonest.

It should be born in mind that those who administer the state should discharge their functions without fear or favour, affection or ill will.

The origin of the fertiliser should be made clear as well as the instructions given for their distribution.