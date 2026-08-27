Nigeria: Jigawa At 35 - How Umar Namadi Is Transforming 'The New World' State, By Ahmad Danyaro

opinion

Thirty-five years after its creation, Jigawa, code named The New World, stands at a critical point in its development, with Governor Umar A Namadi seeking to deepen the foundations of a more productive, prosperous and self-reliant state

On 27th August, 1991, Jigawa State code named 'The New World' was created out of the old Kano State. Today, 27th August 2027, marks Jigawa's 35th anniversary of creation. It is an important moment to reflect on its journey, celebrate its achievements, acknowledge its challenges and consider the future.

Thirty-five years after its creation, Jigawa stands at a critical point in its development, with Governor Umar A Namadi seeking to deepen the foundations of a more productive, prosperous and self-reliant state. Since assuming office on 29th May 2023, Governor Namadi has pursued the 12-Point Greater Jigawa Agenda, covering agriculture, education, healthcare, infrastructure, industrialisation, human capital, technology, social protection, security and economic diversification.

At its heart is a simple proposition: Jigawa's considerable human and economic potential must be deliberately converted into sustainable opportunities for its people.

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The administration's success should therefore not be judged only by the number of projects completed, but by whether it creates institutions and an economic structure capable of sustaining development beyond any single administration.

One notable feature is the emphasis on citizen participation through "Gwamnati da Jama'a."

By creating opportunities for citizens to interact directly with government officials, discuss projects and raise concerns, the administration recognises that sustainable development requires citizens to be participants rather than passive recipients.

Mechanisation of Agriculture

Agriculture remains central to Jigawa's future, particularly because an estimated 80-90 per cent of the state's population depends on it for livelihoods. The administration is seeking to move agriculture from subsistence toward commercial production through irrigation, mechanisation, extension services, research and value addition.

The establishment of 60 agricultural service centres, equipped with machinery and supported by technical personnel, is designed to improve farmers' access to mechanisation.

The revitalisation of the Jigawa Research Institute in Kazaure similarly seeks to strengthen agricultural research and provide farmers with reliable information on suitable crops and production methods.

The proposed collaboration with Egyptian-based EFC Plants on plant tissue culture technology for date palm and Irish potato production is another potentially transformative initiative.

Beyond increasing production, such technology could enable Jigawa to produce clean, disease-free and high-yielding planting materials locally while promoting technology transfer, specialist training and private investment.

This represents the kind of transformation Jigawa needs at 35: producing better rather than simply producing more, increasing productivity and building value chains around agricultural commodities.

Industrial Development

Industrialisation is another major pillar of the Greater Jigawa vision. Recognising that agriculture alone cannot generate the scale of employment and diversification required, the administration has pursued private-sector investment and industrial development.

Reported investment commitments of about $1 billion, with potential to create 60,000 jobs, could significantly strengthen Jigawa's economic base. Their ultimate value, however, will depend on translating commitments into functioning enterprises, sustainable employment and local value addition.

Human Capital Upgrade

Human capital development is therefore crucial. The establishment of eight centres of excellence for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and seven technical secondary schools reflects an effort to align education with employment, entrepreneurship and industrialisation.

The approval to train 100 people in India and China in technical trades further demonstrates this emphasis.

The graduation of 928 youths trained in emerging technologies under the World Bank-assisted IDEAS Project provides another example of efforts to prepare young people for employment and entrepreneurship.

Recognition from the Federal Minister of Education, Dr Moruf Olatunji Alausa, following his inspection of Jigawa's skills-acquisition facilities, further highlights the state's focus on practical, industry-relevant training.

Prioritising Education

Education more broadly remains a priority. Interventions in school infrastructure, teaching, learning materials, digital education and scholarships have been complemented by programmes targeting girl-child education.

These include the distribution of 48,300 school uniforms, 15,000 school bags, 40,000 sanitary pads, 4,000 writing-material sets and 40,000 exercise books.

Additional interventions include 22,500 junior secondary school uniforms, 11,000 uniforms for nomadic schools and 3,800 uniforms for Almajiris in integrated Tsangaya schools. Healthcare and infrastructure are also central to the development strategy.

Healthcare and Road Interventions

Investments in healthcare facilities, equipment and personnel seek to improve service delivery, particularly at the primary level, while roads, housing, schools and other infrastructure support commerce, mobility and economic activity.

The significance of these interventions lies in their interconnectedness. Roads facilitate commerce; education develops human capital; healthcare protects productivity; agriculture creates livelihoods; industrialisation generates jobs; technology improves efficiency; and security protects people and investment. Together, they can form the foundation for sustainable growth.

Security

Security remains essential to this foundation. Jigawa's relative peace provides an important advantage for development, while collaboration with security agencies and community-based initiatives, including support for logistics and intelligence gathering, reinforces the environment necessary for investment and economic activity.

Continuity

Another important feature of the administration is continuity. Rather than abandoning projects initiated by previous governments, the emphasis has been on completion, consolidation and expansion.

Such continuity can reduce waste and ensure that public investments generate greater value over time.

At 35, Jigawa needs precisely this institutional maturity. Development should not restart whenever political leadership changes.

Governor Namadi's emphasis on appointments based on knowledge, integrity and experience also reflects the importance of institutions. His call for public officials to regard office as a trust requiring accountability and dedication reinforces the principle that development is ultimately delivered by capable people and institutions.

Greater Jigawa

Nevertheless, celebrating progress should never replace scrutiny. The Greater Jigawa Agenda must ultimately be measured by outcomes: sustainable jobs created, farmers lifted into commercial success, children receiving quality education, young people acquiring employable skills, private investment retained in the state and public institutions serving citizens effectively.

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As Jigawa enters its next phase, the challenge is to transform its comparative advantages including agricultural land, human resources, strategic location and entrepreneurial population--into competitive advantages capable of attracting investment and generating wealth.

At 35, Jigawa needs more than a catalogue of government projects. It needs a durable development architecture. The policies and programmes of the Namadi administration suggest an attempt to build such an architecture by connecting agriculture, industrialisation, human capital, technology, infrastructure, healthcare, education, security and citizen participation.

The journey, however, is far from complete. The greater challenge is implementation at scale, ensuring that every local government area, community, farmer, student, entrepreneur and vulnerable citizen feels the impact of development.

The promise of a Greater Jigawa must ultimately be measured not from Government House in Dutse, but from the villages, farms, schools, markets and communities where ordinary citizens live and work.

Thirty-five years after its creation, Jigawa has every reason to celebrate its journey. But the most meaningful celebration is not simply looking backwards; it is looking forward with determination to build on what has been achieved.

Governor Umar Namadi's central task is therefore to deepen these foundations: strengthen institutions, expand economic opportunities, improve human capital, attract productive investment and ensure that development remains inclusive.

Jigawa at 35 is a milestone. The Greater Jigawa vision is the journey ahead.

*Ahmad Muhammad Danyaro is a Public Affairs Specialist based in Abuja.