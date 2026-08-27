Nigeria: Jigawa At 35 - Gov Namadi Reaffirms Commitment to Peace, Sustainable Dev't

A statement by Hamisu Mohammed Gumel, spokesperson to the governor, on Thursday said Governor Namadi in his anniversary message described the occasion as a time for expressing absolute gratitude to Allah

As Jigawa State marks the 35th anniversary of its creation, Governor Umar Namadi has reiterated his administration's commitment to preserving peace, strengthening justice and expanding sustainable development opportunities for the people, while honouring the contributions of the founding fathers, past leaders and citizens who have shaped the State's journey.

Jigawa State was created on 27 August 1991 by the then Federal Military Government under the leadership of General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, GCFR, as part of a restructuring of the federation aimed at bringing governance closer to the people and promoting more balanced development.

Created out of the old Kano State, Jigawa began its journey with Dutse as its capital, and has since developed through the contributions of successive governments, institutions and generations of its people.

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A statement by Hamisu Mohammed Gumel, spokesperson to the governor on Thursday said Governor Namadi in his anniversary message described the occasion as a time for expressing absolute gratitude to Allah, reflection and renewed commitment. Namadi said that the 35th anniversary presented an opportunity to appreciate the patriots whose vision, advocacy, sacrifice and public service contributed to the creation and continued development of the State.

The governor paid tribute to the founding fathers, elder statesmen, religious and community leaders, public servants, professionals, women and youth leaders, civil society organisations, development partners and all citizens who have contributed to the growth of Jigawa State.

He particularly acknowledged the services of successive leaders of the State, both living and departed, including the pioneer Military Administrator, Major-General Olayinka Sule; the first elected civilian Governor, Ali Sa'ad Birnin-Kudu; Brigadier General Ibrahim Aliyu; Colonel Rasheed Alade Shekoni; Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Zakariya Maimalari; Ibrahim Saminu Turaki; Sule Lamido; and Muhammad Badaru Abubakar.

He further recognised the contributions of former deputy governors, legislators, judges, commissioners, heads of service, permanent secretaries, local government leaders and civil servants who have served the State in different capacities.

Governor Namadi also saluted the traditional institutions and royal fathers across the Hadejia, Kazaure, Gumel, Ringim and Dutse Emirates, together with district, village and ward heads, ulamas and community leaders for their continued role in preserving the State's heritage, maintaining peace and serving as a bridge between government and the people.

He said Jigawa's development over the past 35 years had been sustained by the collective efforts of its people, recognising the contributions of farmers, traders, teachers, health workers, artisans, scholars, entrepreneurs, security personnel, religious leaders, public officers and others.

"From the earliest days of institution-building to the present, Jigawa has advanced through the steady labour of its people," he said.

Governor Namadi stated that the greatest tribute the state can pay to its founding fathers and past leaders is not merely to remember their names, but to keep faith with their ideals and exemplary leadership.

According to him, those ideals demand a continued commitment to peace, justice, opportunity and responsible management of public resources, alongside greater attention to vulnerable citizens, respect for elders, investment in young people and the strengthening of institutions that can endure beyond individual administrations.

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The governor described the anniversary as a moment to "honour yesterday, serve today and prepare for tomorrow", urging citizens to renew their commitment to building a Jigawa that is peaceful, prosperous, inclusive, disciplined and knowledge-driven.

He called for the continued understanding, patience and support of the people of Jigawa State as his administration pursues its development agenda, anchored on sustainable development, socioeconomic wellbeing, peace and prosperity for all.

Governor Namadi lastly prayed that Almighty Allah would reward those who served the State, forgive the shortcomings of those who have departed, strengthen those still alive and continue to bless Jigawa State and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.