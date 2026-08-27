Burundi: Rwanda Crush Burundi to Top Group D At Cavb Women's Championship

Rwanda finished top of Group D after sweeping Burundi in straight sets (25-6, 25-11, 25-13) at the 2026 African Women's Nations Volleyball Championship in their final match of the group stage held at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi, Kenya, on Thursday.

The powered Frederic Guerin's side to the round of 16 after finishing the group stage without dropping a set.

The team entered the encounter full of confidence following consecutive victories over DR Congo and Algeria.

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Rwanda dominated Burundi from the onset, and eventually won the opening set 25-6 in just 18 minutes.

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Burundi showed more resistance in the second set and managed to keep the score within three points during the early stages. However, Rwanda gradually pulled away, with captain Valentine Munezero and her teammates opening a six-point advantage before sealing the set 25-11.

Rwanda completed the sweep in the third and final set, with Françoise Yankurije and middle blocker Flavia Dusabe making important contributions. The pair combined for eight points, with four points each, while Hope Musaniwabo and opposite hitter Olive Nzamukosha added three points each as Rwanda sealed the set 25-13.

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The match lasted 58 minutes, as Rwanda completed the group stage with nine points to secure top spot in Group D and progress to the round of 16.

Musaniwabo was named Player of the Match after an impressive performance in which she scored a total of 12 points.

In the next stage, Rwanda is scheduled to face the fourth-placed team from Group B, which includes Egypt, Uganda, Burkina Faso and Senegal.