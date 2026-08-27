Ghana: Daniel Laryea to Officiate Medeama V Nations FC Champion of Champions Clash

Experienced referee, Daniel Laryea, has been appointed to officiate the 2026 Champion of Champions contest between Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama SC, and MTN FA Cup winners, Nations FC.

The fixture is scheduled for Sunday at the TnA Stadium in Tarkwa, with kick-off set for 3p.m.

Laryea will be assisted by fellow Ghanaian officials, Roland Addy and Theophilus Akugre, who will serve as Assistant Referees I and II, respectively.

Gideon Nii-Cofie has been appointed Fourth Referee, while Alex Kotey will serve as Match Commissioner.

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The Champion of Champions will bring together the winners of Ghana's two major domestic competitions from the 2025/26 season.

Medeama secured the Ghana Premier League title, while Nations FC lifted the MTN FA Cup, earning their place in the prestigious curtain-raiser to the new domestic campaign.

Both teams will be aiming to begin the 2026/27 season with silverware when they meet in Tarkwa.

The encounter will also provide an early test for the two champions as they look to build momentum ahead of their respective league campaigns.