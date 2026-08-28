Nigeria: NFF Summons Emergency Meeting As Resignation Report Spreads

27 August 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Daily Trust

Members of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Congress have been summoned to an emergency meeting in Abuja amid concerns over the current developments within the football governing body.

The meeting, contained in an invitation signed by Yakubu Sarma and addressed to all NFF Congress members, is expected to focus on issues surrounding the functioning of the NFF Executive Committee and its secretariat.

According to the invitation, the meeting will hold by 12 noon in Abuja, on Thursday, with travel and accommodation arrangements to be communicated to participants.

The proposed agenda includes discussions on the "current developments" within the NFF, the status and functioning of the federation's Executive Committee and secretariat, as well as the implications of recent developments for the governance, stability and independence of the federation.

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The Congress will also consider "appropriate measures" under the statutes of the NFF, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA, before deliberating on the way forward.

Those invited include State Football Association chairmen, club representatives, members of the Referees Association, Coaches Association, Players Union and the Nigeria Referees Association (NRA).

"Your presence is mandatory," the invitation stated, urging members to confirm their attendance.

The emergency meeting comes at a time of heightened attention on the administration and governance of Nigerian football, with the Congress expected to deliberate on the issues and determine the next course of action.

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