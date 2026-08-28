Liberia Reports 201,074 Metric Tons in Agricultural Output

MONROVIA-The Government of Liberia says agricultural output has increased to approximately 201,074 metric tons as the administration intensifies efforts to strengthen food production and reduce the country's dependence on imported food.

Information Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah disclosed the figure Tuesday during the Ministry of Information's regular press conference.

The Minister said the increase in agricultural output was among the achievements presented during the National Steering Committee's assessment of the implementation of the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

According to Minister Piah, the government has supported the agricultural sector through the construction of 13 mechanization hubs and the provision of subsidies to farmers.

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He said the interventions are intended to increase farmers' access to modern equipment, improve productivity and expand domestic food production.

Agriculture is one of the central priorities of the government's ARREST Agenda, which seeks to transform Liberia's productive sectors and improve food security.

Minister Piah said the agricultural figures demonstrate progress toward the government's objective of making agriculture a stronger contributor to Liberia's economy while improving food access for citizens.

He said the government will continue supporting farmers and expanding agricultural interventions as implementation of the national development plan advances.

The Minister emphasized that agricultural development remains essential to the government's broader economic transformation strategy, particularly in creating jobs, supporting rural communities and improving food security.

He said the government will continue reporting on the progress of agricultural programs as part of its commitment to keeping citizens informed about the implementation of the ARREST Agenda