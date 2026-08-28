Liberia: Boakai Vows to Enforce Drug Laws Without Fear or Favor, Defends Due Process for Jewel Howard Taylor

MONROVIA, LIBERIA -- August 26, 2026: President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has assured Liberians that his administration will intensify the fight against illicit drug trafficking and organized crime while ensuring that the constitutional rights of every person are protected.

In a special address to the nation Wednesday evening, President Boakai said the government's campaign against narcotics trafficking, money laundering and organized crime would be pursued "without fear or favor," emphasizing that the rule of law remains central to his administration.

The President described illicit drugs as one of the greatest threats facing Liberia, warning that the growing problem is destroying young lives, weakening families, fueling violence and threatening the country's future.

"This is not simply a law enforcement issue; it is a national security and moral issue," Boakai said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said security institutions have been directed to operate professionally and independently while working with national and international partners to prevent Liberia from becoming a transit point for illegal drugs or a safe haven for criminal networks.

Boakai stressed that the campaign is not politically motivated, saying it is directed at criminal conduct rather than any individual, political party or movement.

The President's address comes amid heightened public and political attention surrounding the arrest and detention of former Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor in connection with ongoing drug-related investigations.

Addressing the matter directly, Boakai assured the former Vice President's supporters, Liberians, regional neighbors and international partners that Taylor is being treated in accordance with the Constitution and laws of Liberia.

"She is presumed innocent, has access to legal counsel, and is entitled to due process, which will be upheld," he said.

According to the President, Taylor was arrested and charged through established legal procedures, while the determination of her guilt or innocence remains the responsibility of the justice system.

"It is not the President's role to determine guilt or innocence. That responsibility belongs to our independent justice system," Boakai stated.

He urged Liberians to allow the courts to handle the matter rather than relying on political arguments, rumors, speculation or public pressure to determine the outcome.

Boakai also rejected allegations that his administration would use the anti-drug campaign to target political opponents or protect individuals based on their political connections.

"My Administration will neither persecute nor shield anyone because of political affiliation, office, status, or influence," he declared.

He maintained that the law must apply equally to everyone, regardless of whether a person has held high public office, served in government, led a business or is an ordinary citizen.

The President commended members of the Joint Security for what he described as their professionalism and courage, urging them to remain impartial and respectful of the rights and dignity of citizens despite what he called pressure, intimidation and misinformation.

He also called for broader public participation in the fight against illicit drugs, urging parents, communities, schools, religious institutions, traditional leaders and young people to support prevention efforts, reject misinformation and report suspected criminal activities through lawful channels.

Boakai further appealed to political and religious leaders, civil society organizations and public commentators to exercise responsibility in their public statements, warning against rhetoric or actions that could incite violence, undermine state institutions or intimidate security personnel.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said Liberia, having endured years of conflict and division, must protect the peace it has achieved by strengthening democratic institutions and ensuring that justice is not influenced by fear, political power or public pressure.

"Liberia has come too far to revert to a culture in which justice is swayed by fear, power, or political pressure," Boakai said.

The President reaffirmed his administration's commitment to justice, fairness, accountability and peace, pledging that the government would continue to enforce the law while protecting the constitutional rights of all citizens.

"We will govern without fear or favor, protect every citizen's rights, and build a Liberia where peace is preserved, justice is impartial, and accountability applies equally to all," he said.