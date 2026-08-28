Ghana: President Mahama Cuts Sod for 7-Storey Car Park, Commercial Complex At Terminal 3

President John Dramani Mahama has today cut sod for the construction of a seven-storey multi-purpose car park and commercial complex at Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport.

The project is a major investment aimed at expanding airport capacity and enhancing passenger experience.

Once completed, the facility will provide approximately 2,030 covered parking bays, in addition to commercial, entertainment and hospitality spaces.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Mahama said government's strategy is not only to attract more passengers, but to position Ghana as a preferred destination, a convenient transit point and a competitive aviation hub in Africa.

He revealed that passenger traffic at the airport has increased from 1.8 million in 2022 to 2.5 million in 2025, highlighting the urgent need for expanded infrastructure.

The President reaffirmed government's commitment to strengthening aviation infrastructure and connectivity, stressing the need for professionalism, discipline and courtesy across the aviation sector.

He further disclosed that all ongoing airport projects, including the new GCAA control tower, the refurbishment of Terminal 2, the transfer concourse between Terminals 2 and 3, and the new parking and commercial complex, are being funded entirely from the balance sheets of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority and the Ghana Airports Company Limited, without direct government funding.