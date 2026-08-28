Uganda: King Oyo of Uganda's Tooro Dies Aged 34

King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, the Omukama of Tooro Kingdom in Uganda, has died at the age of 34.

Tooro Kingdom Prime Minister Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire Akiiki announced the monarch's death on Thursday night, saying he died at approximately 10 p.m, Ugandan time.

"It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that I announce the passing of His Majesty the Omukama of Tooro, King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV," Rwomiire wrote via X.

The announcement came hours after the kingdom confirmed that King Oyo was in critical condition and appealed to the public to pray for him and refrain from spreading speculation or unverified information about his health.

Rwomiire described the king's death as "an immeasurable loss" to the royal family, the people of Tooro and Uganda.

He called on the people of Tooro to remain united, calm and prayerful during the mourning period.

"The continuity of the Crown is assured," Rwomiire said, adding that the king leaves behind a prince who will succeed him.

He said the identity of the heir will be formally revealed at the appropriate time, in accordance with the traditions and customs of the Tooro Kingdom.

King Oyo was born on April 16, 1992, and became Omukama of Tooro in 1995, when he was only three years old.