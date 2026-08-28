Uganda: Kasese-Based Hima Cement Joins Nation in Mourning King Oyo

Kasese — Hima Cement has joined cultural, religious and business leaders in mourning Tooro King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, who died in the United States on Thursday at the age of 34.

The company extended its condolences to the Tooro Royal Family and the people of the kingdom, describing the monarch's death as a national loss.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of His Majesty Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV," Hima Cement said in a statement on Friday.

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"Hima Cement extends its sincere condolences to the Tooro Royal Family and the people of Tooro, as we join the nation in mourning his passing. Rest in peace, Your Majesty."

Hima Cement has deep roots in western Uganda, where its original plant is located in Hima, Kasese District, within the wider Rwenzori region.

The company is one of the area's major industrial employers and has supported community initiatives across western Uganda.

Its tribute adds to messages from the Kyabazinga of Busoga, William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV; Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu; and Bukumu Kingdom ruler Mwami Butsitsi Kahembe IV Isaac of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Tooro Kingdom Prime Minister Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire Akiiki said the monarch passed away at about 10:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Born on April 16, 1992, Oyo ascended the throne at the age of three on September 12, 1995, following the death of his father, Omukama Patrick David Matthew Kaboyo Olimi III.

During his nearly 31-year reign, King Oyo championed education, healthcare, environmental conservation, tourism, cultural preservation and youth empowerment.

Tooro Kingdom is expected to announce arrangements for the return of the King's remains, official mourning and burial.