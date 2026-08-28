Nigeria: NHRC Demands Arrest of Abuja Council Chairperson Over 'Vote APC or Relocate' Threat

Mr Shekwolo's remark is the latest in a series of controversial, insensitive rhetorics canvassing votes for the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday called for the arrest of the Chairperson of Kuje Area Council, Samuel Shekwolo, for reportedly asking residents to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027 or relocate from the area council.

In a statement by the NHRC, the Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu, described this as "intimidation and direct assault on the Constitution and on democratic principles.

"In view of the foregoing, the Commission is demanding the immediate arrest and prosecution of Hon. Samuel Danjuma Shekwolo by the Nigeria Police Force.

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"The Commission is also calling on the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Police Force, and INEC to immediately investigate and put in place protective measures to prevent the harassment, profiling, or disenfranchisement of residents in Kuje ahead of the 2027 elections."

Background

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Shekwolo was seen in a video asking residents to either vote for the ruling APC or leave the council areas.

"I have said in my area council, it's either you're doing APC or leave the area council. I am not arguing with you. With confidence, I am saying it. You know why? I cannot have the minister and president doing for us what they are doing," he was quoted as saying in the video clip.

"On the day of election, you now come and say you want to match me. I will not agree. It is either you are with us, or you are not here."

The NHRC noted that no leader had the right to banish citizens from their communities for their political affiliations.

Mr Ojukwu called on the APC and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to issue a statement dissociating themselves from Mr Shekwolo's offensive remark.

He noted that development projects cannot be used to buy people's loyalty or coerce them into political affiliations.

Every Nigerian is guaranteed the right to vote for any party of their choice and freedom of movement and decision to reside in any part of the country, Mr Ojukwu said.

"The Commission also observed that such utterance amounts to an offence under Nigerian law. These include Sections 92 and 93 of the Electoral Act 2022 which prohibit threats and intimidation aimed at influencing voters, Section 416 of the Penal Code on inciting disturbance of public peace, and Section 24(1)(b) of the Cybercrimes Act 2015 regarding the circulation of statements capable of causing a breakdown of law and order.

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"When a public officer draws a line between "us and them" and threatens those who disagree, he is weaponising his office and fueling the embers of violence and hatred against non-APC members."

Mr Ojukwu lamented that rhetoric such as Mr Shekwolo's can escalate violence.

Mr Shekwolo's remark is the latest in a series of controversial, insensitive rhetorics canvassing votes for the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

On 11 August, prominent Islamic cleric Sani Jingir made a controversial remark on the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the APC. This generated backlash and even led to the NHRC's demand for Mr Jingir's arrest for inciting religious hatred and hate speech.

Similarly, the senator representing Osun East Senatorial District, Francis Fadahunsi, issued death threats to members of the Accord Party found in Ilesa whilst preparations were ongoing for the Osun State governorship election.