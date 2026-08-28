Nigeria: Police Intensify Rescue Operation for Abducted Niger Villagers

The Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, has deployed the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 7, Victor Olaiya, to coordinate the rescue operation.

Security agencies have intensified efforts to rescue Muslims worshippers abducted by suspected bandits in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

The Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, has deployed the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 7, Victor Olaiya, to coordinate the rescue operation.

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The operation is being conducted in collaboration with other security agencies, with the aim of securing the safe release of the abducted worshippers.

The Niger State Commissioner of Police, Adamu Elleman, disclosed this on Thursday during an interactive session with journalists in Minna.

Mr Elleman, who was represented by the command's spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun, a superintendent of police, said the rescue operation commenced in compliance with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police.

He said the police were analysing available intelligence and developing strategies to ensure a successful operation.

According to him, the IGP has also deployed specialised units, including the Counter-Terrorism Unit and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit, to support the operation.

Mr Elleman expressed appreciation to the Niger State Government for providing the necessary support to security agencies to enable them effectively discharge their duties.

Government support

Also speaking, the Niger State Commissioner for Homeland Security, Maurice Magaji, said the state government would continue to provide security agencies with the resources and support required to tackle insecurity.

Mr Magaji said the government was committed to protecting lives and property and urged residents to support security agencies with useful information.

He criticised attempts to politicise insecurity in Niger State and the country, urging communities to cooperate with security agencies in the fight against banditry, terrorism and other forms of criminality.

He said security agencies would take charge of the immediate security response, while the government would continue to provide humanitarian support where necessary.

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The commissioner said the government would not relent in its efforts to address insecurity, stressing that no responsible government would be comfortable with the killing or abduction of its citizens.

He called for collective action by government, security agencies, traditional institutions and communities to tackle insecurity.

"Peace is the prerequisite for any meaningful development," Mr Magaji said.

Borgu is among the areas of Niger State facing heightened security challenges, including attacks and abductions attributed to suspected bandits.

The latest abduction of worshippers has heightened concerns over the safety of residents and worshippers in vulnerable communities.

The deployment of senior police officers and specialised units signals an escalation of the security response, with authorities saying the immediate priority is the safe rescue of the victims.