Nigeria: Trouble in Nigerian Football - NFF President, Others Resign

The crisis rocking Nigerian football reached a defining moment yesterday as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Ibrahim Musa Gusau, resigned from office alongside members of his board, bringing an abrupt end to an administration that had come under mounting pressure over the state of the country's football.

Gusau announced his resignation before members of staff and journalists at the federation's headquarters in Abuja. The development marked the collapse of a leadership structure elected in October 2022, with promises of stability, development and improved football administration.

The Zamfara-born administrator said his decision followed consultations with relevant stakeholders and his family, adding that his exit was aimed at creating room for reforms within the federation.

"I consulted, I had to inform them, and I decided to resign as president of the NFF. My resignation is intended to give way to a comprehensive and orderly reform process aimed at addressing the longstanding institutional, governance and developmental challenges confronting Nigerian football". He added: "I have decided to resign my position. I have also advised my board members to resign".

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The statement effectively ended an administration that had previously appeared determined to seek another mandate.

Gusau's departure was not merely a personal decision. It came after months of turbulence that placed his administration under intense scrutiny.

The NFF leadership had been confronted by a series of setbacks, including Nigeria's failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Super Falcons' historic failure to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, declining performances from age-grade teams, concerns over financial management, investigations by security and anti-corruption agencies, growing dissatisfaction among football stakeholders, uncertainty over the federation's electoral process among others.

Major issues that forced Gusau's exit

Double World Cup mishaps: For the Super Eagles, missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup represented another major setback after the team also failed to qualify for the 2022 edition of the tournament.

The back-to-back failures transformed disappointment into a national debate over the direction of Nigerian football.

Super Falcons' historic failure: The team failed to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, ending Nigeria's record of appearing in every edition of the competition since it began in 1991.

The Falcons' failure was particularly damaging because the team had long been regarded as the most successful women's football side in Africa and one of Nigeria's strongest sporting brands.

The two qualification failures shifted criticism from coaches and players to the leadership of the NFF.

Pressure from ex-internationals: Former internationals, football administrators and supporters began demanding answers, questioning whether the federation had the right structures and policies to sustain Nigeria's football success.

For Gusau and his board, the challenge was no longer only about results on the pitch. It had become a question of confidence in the entire football administration system.

Decline in age-grade football: Beyond the senior national teams, Nigeria's youth football structures also became a source of concern.

The country's Under-17 and Under-20 teams had traditionally served as a major pathway for developing players who later represented the senior national teams.

Nigeria's success at youth tournaments had helped establish the country as one of the world's leading producers of football talent.

However, declining consistency from the age-grade teams raised concerns about the strength of the development system.

While individual failures can be blamed on factors such as coaching decisions, injuries or poor form, simultaneous struggles across the senior teams and youth structures suggested deeper institutional problems.

That was one of the major criticisms the Gusau administration faced.

Financial scrutiny: The crisis within the federation deepened as questions emerged over the management of government intervention funds meant to address outstanding financial obligations to members of Nigeria's national teams.

Reports indicated that security and anti-corruption agencies were examining documents relating to the utilisation of the funds.

Different accounts cited figures of N17 billion and N12 billion, although the exact amount involved and the full scope of the investigations require official clarification which Daily Trust was unable to get as at press time.

The Department of State Services (DSS) was reported to have requested documents concerning the funds, while the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) were also linked to wider scrutiny of the federation's finances.

Committee report fails to calm storm

In response to Nigeria's poor performances at international competitions, the NFF established a fact-finding committee to investigate the causes of the setbacks and recommend solutions.

The committee, headed by former NFF General Secretary Ambassador, Fanny Amun, was expected to provide a roadmap for addressing the challenges facing Nigerian football.

However, Amun resigned after submitting his report, saying he wanted to protect the integrity and independence of the committee's work.

Daily Trust gathered that his resignation raised concerns among stakeholders on whether the recommendations would be implemented and whether the federation was prepared to undertake the reforms demanded.

The political situation within the NFF also contributed to the eventual collapse of the Gusau-led administration.

With the federation's elective congress scheduled for September 27 in Lafia, Nasarawa State, Gusau had been preparing for another term in office.

However, reports emerged that members of the 13-man Executive Committee were considering mass resignation.

Eight members were reportedly ready to leave, with further resignations potentially leading to the collapse of the board.

Gusau's decision to advise his board members to resign, therefore, has wider implications beyond his own departure.

NSC at the centre of transition talks

The National Sports Commission (NSC) is now central to discussions about the next steps for Nigerian football.

The commission has moved towards a possible restructuring of the NFF, including consideration of a three-month normalisation committee to oversee the federation and prepare the ground for a fresh electoral process.

That were speculations that the federal government had ordered the resignation of Gusau and his board, but the NSC denied the claim.

The resignation of the NFF leadership may have prevented a direct confrontation with FIFA, whose regulations prohibit government interference in the running of national football associations.

A government takeover of the federation could expose Nigeria to possible sanctions, including suspension from FIFA competitions.

Football officials reportedly worked behind the scenes to secure a voluntary resignation process that would create room for reforms without giving the appearance of government interference.

However, Daily Trust gathered that any new arrangement will be closely monitored by FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Gusau's resignation has created a leadership vacuum but also opened the door for a major restructuring of Nigerian football.

An emergency NFF Congress has been summoned in Abuja to deliberate on the crisis and determine the immediate future of the federation.

Representatives from State Football Associations, clubs, coaches, players and referees are expected to participate.

The Congress will decide how the NFF operates during the transition period and what happens to the suspended electoral timetable.

Resignation has saved Nigeria from FIFA ban - Odegbami

Former Super Eagles captain, Segun Odegbami believes Gusau's resignation removes the possibility of a FIFA ban and provides an opportunity for reforms.

"His resignation removes the whole issue of FIFA ban and provides the opportunity for us to clean up whatever it is that we are complaining about," he said

Odegbami said the development could open the door for significant changes in Nigerian football.

However, former Gombe State Football Association chairman, Ahmed Shuaibu Gara-Gombe, criticised the process that led to Gusau's departure.

"The power now goes back to the congress; the powers that have been forcing him to resign. It is a wrong approach. This move may backfire and put Nigeria in crisis. You don't clear a system by asking all the board members to resign including the General Secretary. So, who will now inform FIFA of the latest development?

"Unless FIFA compromises their standards, they won't accept the new board. This crisis is just about to begin. I hope the hunter does not become the hunted," he said.

Meanwhile, before yesterday's mass resignations, two prominent Nigerians, Dr. Danladi Bako, and Yakubu Ibn Mohammed, had backed calls by football stakeholders for Gusau's resignation.

"In the years gone by, the NFF led by Ibrahim Gusau would have been sacked by now. The continued stay in office after a woeful first tenure makes past military regimes look messianic because during General Babangida or Abacha's regimes, the monumental failures of the current board would not have lasted long before they get fired," said Bako, a former Sokoto State FA chairman.

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On his part, Mohammed, a former Director General of the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) urged the NSC to "Suspend the current electoral process and set up an independent review of NFF administration and finances; ensure new, inclusive guidelines that give all real stakeholders a voice; and champion urgent reforms for the NPFL, grassroots, and women's football."

Tinubu orders comprehensive football reform

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has directed a comprehensive reform of Nigerian football following repeated failures by national teams to qualify for major regional, continental and global competitions.

The directive was disclosed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

The president said the reform must address weaknesses in governance, administration, stakeholder representation, development pathways, domestic competitions and accountability.

"Football, Nigeria's most popular sport and the greatest beneficiary of public support, investment and national attention, has continued to struggle basically due to structural deficits within the system," Tinubu said.

The president directed the Chairman of the National Sports Commission to work with the NFF Secretariat and football stakeholders to ensure continuity in administration while facilitating a broad reform process.

The process, according to the president, will involve engagement with FIFA and CAF while protecting Nigeria's obligations within the international football system.

The real challenge begins now

Ibrahim Gusau's resignation marks the end of one chapter in Nigerian football, but it does not resolve the problems that forced the change.

The crisis was built over time through a combination of poor international results, declining youth development, financial questions, stakeholder dissatisfaction and political uncertainty.

The emergency NFF Congress now faces the biggest responsibility; deciding whether Nigerian football will simply replace its leaders or undertake the deeper reforms needed to restore confidence.

Meanwhile, the NFF has moved to ensure continuity following the resignation of the General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, with Deputy General Secretary, Dr Emmanuel Ikpeme, set to assume the role in an acting capacity.