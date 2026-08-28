Nigeria: 3,000 Persons Missing in Adamawa As Families Seek Help

The families of missing persons in Adamawa State have urged stakeholders in all strata of life to continue supporting the search for their loved ones who are missing, even as officials said 3000 people remain missing in the state.

Millions of Nigerians have been displaced due to armed conflicts or natural disasters, while thousands have gone missing, especially in the North Eastern part of the country as a result of Boko Haram insurgency, which has been lingering since 2009.

State Secretary of the Missing Persons Families Association, Mr Joshua Audu, in his speech at the 2026 International Day of the Disappeared ceremony held in Yola on Thursday, said that the day was not set aside as a remembrance day only, but it is a day of courage, solidarity, advocacy, and renewed commitment for the families of the missing persons.

Audu explained that the theme for this year's occasion, "Keep Our Case Alive", captured the reality of families who continue to live with unanswered questions, noting that when a loved one goes missing, the pain does not end with the passage of time.

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Speaking at the commemoration event, Emeline Montel, Protection of Family Links Delegate, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Mubi stressed that the issue of missing persons has an immense impact on families and society.

"Our Red Cross Movement registered 500,000 missing people across the world. In Nigeria, the ICRC continues to maintain contact with the families of 17,000 missing persons, but in Adamawa State, we registered more than 3,000 families whose loved ones went missing.

"And we know that these numbers are only fractions of the reality, as we do prevention, tracing and reunification of the missing people ".Montel said.