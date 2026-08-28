Nigeria: Govt Unveils Five-Year Plan to Curb Alcohol-Related Harm

The Federal Government has launched a new five-year national alcohol policy aimed at reducing alcohol-related harm, tightening regulation and curbing the growing illicit alcohol market in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Alcohol Policy and Multisectoral Implementation Plan 2026-2030, launched yesterday in Abuja, provides a unified framework for government agencies and other stakeholders to address the health, social and economic consequences of alcohol consumption.

Under the policy, government will strengthen public education, responsible alcohol marketing, age and access controls, screening, treatment and rehabilitation, while improving safety, quality and traceability across the alcohol value chain.

Speaking at the launch, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Pate, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Daju Kachollom, said alcohol-related harm could no longer be treated as the responsibility of the health sector alone.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Pate said the issue had implications for public health, economic development and good governance, requiring coordinated action across government.

He said: "Nigeria cannot address alcohol-related harm through fragmented interventions. We need coordination across sectors, clear responsibilities and accountability for results."

The policy is built around four pillars: harm reduction and health promotion; industrial and economic development; multisectoral coordination and governance; and monitoring, evaluation and accountability.

Pate cited latest available World Health Organisation data showing that Nigeria's total alcohol consumption stood at 3.2 litres of pure alcohol per person aged 15 and above in 2024.

He also linked alcohol-related risks to road safety, citing Federal Road Safety Corps figures which recorded 9,570 road traffic crashes and 5,421 deaths nationwide in 2024.

According to him, driving under the influence remains a recognised contributor to road traffic crashes, underscoring the need for stronger prevention and enforcement measures.

The minister also raised concern over the scale of illicit alcohol trading, citing industry estimates from the Spirits and Wines Association of Nigeria based on a 2024 Euromonitor survey.

He said illicit spirits and wines accounted for about 40 per cent of the market, representing an estimated annual government revenue loss of more than N428 billion.

The development adds an economic dimension to the government's renewed push for stronger alcohol regulation, as authorities seek to protect public health while safeguarding legitimate businesses and government revenue.

In a welcome address delivered by the Director, Food and Drugs Services, Dr Olufowubi-Yusuf Adeola, the Permanent Secretary described the launch as a major milestone in the government's efforts to strengthen alcohol governance.

She urged stakeholders to move beyond policy commitments and translate the objectives into measurable action.

The ministry also called on traditional and religious leaders, civil society organisations and the media to support implementation through public education, advocacy and community engagement.

The Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, commended the Federal Government for providing what she described as an unambiguous policy direction on alcohol control.

Adeyeye reaffirmed NAFDAC's commitment to science-based regulation, monitoring, surveillance and stakeholder engagement.

She also restated the agency's position on the restriction of small-volume alcohol products.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Adeyeye said NAFDAC remained committed to the ban on the sale of alcohol in sachets and containers below 200 millilitres.

The launch brought together representatives of the Federal Ministries of Finance; Industry, Trade and Investment; Nigerian Correctional Service; Nigeria Customs Service; Federal Road Safety Corps; National Drug Law Enforcement Agency; Association of Local Governments of Nigeria and other stakeholders.

The stakeholders pledged to work together in implementing the 2026-2030 plan.

The Federal Government said the policy aligns with President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative and international commitments under the African Union Agenda 2063, Sustainable Development Goals and relevant WHO frameworks.

The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare said it would work with government agencies, industry and civil society to ensure that the policy moves from a national framework to concrete and measurable results.