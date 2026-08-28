Nigeria: NFF Suspends Elections, Sacks League Boards Amid Football Reforms

For now, the interim leadership headed by Mr Ikpeme is expected to maintain the federation's essential operations while the government and key figures in Nigerian football work on a roadmap for the proposed reforms

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has suspended all processes leading to its 27 September elective congress and removed the leadership of the country's major domestic leagues as part of interim measures following the resignation of the federation's top officials.

The decisions followed the resignation on Thursday of NFF President Ibrahim Gusau, General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi and members of the federation's Executive Committee amid a deepening crisis in Nigerian football.

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has endorsed Emmanuel Ikpeme, who was Deputy General Secretary of the NFF, to oversee the federation's Secretariat as interim General Secretary.

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Ademola Olajire, the federation's Director of Media and Communications, will serve as interim Deputy General Secretary.

The NFF said all processes initiated for the elective congress scheduled for 27 September in Lafia, Nasarawa State, have been suspended.

A fresh electoral process will begin after the completion of the comprehensive reforms being proposed for Nigerian football.

The reforms are expected to be undertaken in consultation with FIFA, the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the government and other key figures in Nigerian football.

League boards removed

In another major decision, the chairmen, appointed directors and chief executive officers of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Nigeria National League (NNL), Nigeria Women Football League and Nationwide League One have been directed to hand over the administration of their respective leagues.

The administration will temporarily be transferred to the Chief Operating Officers (COOs) of the leagues, provided they are members of the NFF staff.

Where the existing COO is not an NFF staff member, the acting General Secretary has been directed to deploy a new COO from the federation.

The measures effectively place the administration of Nigeria's four major domestic league competitions under the direct oversight of the NFF Secretariat during the transition.

The federation said the interim arrangements are intended to ensure continuity in the administration of Nigerian football while consultations are held on the proposed reforms.

"Further changes and directives will be communicated in due course," the federation said.

Tinubu orders football reform

The latest decisions came less than 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu directed a comprehensive reform of Nigerian football.

In a statement issued on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Mr Tinubu said the reforms should address longstanding weaknesses in the administration of the sport.

"The reform must respond to a longstanding need to strengthen governance, administration, stakeholder representation, development pathways, domestic competitions and accountability across Nigerian football," the President said.

Mr Tinubu also directed the Chairman of the National Sports Commission to work with the NFF Secretariat and relevant football stakeholders to ensure continuity in football administration and facilitate a broad, consultative reform process.

The President said the process should involve appropriate engagement with FIFA and CAF while safeguarding Nigeria's obligations under the international football framework.

"Football, Nigeria's most popular sport and the greatest beneficiary of public support, investment and national attention, has continued to struggle basically due to structural deficits within the system," Mr Tinubu said.

Gusau resigns

The shake-up follows Mr Gusau's resignation as NFF president after three years and 11 months in office.

Mr Gusau, who was elected in September 2022 to succeed Amaju Pinnick, announced his resignation at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday.

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He said his decision followed consultations with his family, friends and stakeholders amid growing pressure on the federation.

His resignation came after a succession of disappointing results by Nigeria's national teams.

The Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after also missing the 2022 tournament.

The Super Falcons subsequently suffered a historic setback by failing to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, ending Nigeria's record of appearing at every edition since the tournament began in 1991.

The setbacks triggered intense criticism of the NFF and prompted the federation to establish a fact-finding committee to examine the problems affecting the national teams.

For now, the interim leadership headed by Mr Ikpeme is expected to maintain the federation's essential operations while the government and key figures in Nigerian football work on a roadmap for the proposed reforms.