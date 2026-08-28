Liberia: Fact Check - Was Red Cross Budget Cut in the 2026 National Budget?

Published: August 27, 2026

In Summary:

The Secretary General of the Liberia National Red Cross Society (LNRCS) claimed that the organization's budget was reduced from US$100,000 in 2025 to US$40,000 in the 2026 National Budget

We fact-checked this claim by reviewing the 2025 and 2026 National budgets published by the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning

We found a reduction in funding between the two fiscal years, making the claim correct

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

On March 31, 2026, Gregory T. Blamo, Secretary General of the Liberia National Red Cross Society (LNRCS), claimed that the organization's budget had been reduced from US$100,000 in 2025 to US$40,000 in the 2026 national budget.

Mr. Blamo made this claim during an appearance on OK FM while appealing for US$50,000 in support from individuals, the government, and humanitarian organizations to assist families affected by disasters such as fire outbreaks and windstorms in rebuilding their homes.

We sought to verify this claim due to its concerning implications, particularly at a time when tensions along Liberia's border with Guinea over a boundary dispute have displaced residents, and the Red Cross, which is tasked with providing relief support, may be impacted by reported budget cuts.

Claim

Said Blamo: "We suffered a cut in our subsidy from a $100,000 in 2025 to $40,000 in 2026".

Rating Justification

To verify this claim, we reviewed the official 2025 and 2026 National Budgets published by the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.

Findings from the 2025 National Budget show that the Liberia National Red Cross Society was allocated US$100,000.

In comparison, the 2026 National Budget indicates that the allocation to the institution was reduced to US$40,000.

Conclusion

Based on a review of the 2025 and 2026 National Budgets, we conclude that Gregory T. Blamo's claim is correct.

These figures confirm that there was indeed a reduction in funding between the two fiscal years as stated by Mr. Blamo.