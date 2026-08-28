Nigeria: Ophk Troops Kill Over 20 Boko Haram Terrorists, Destroy Camp in Adamawa

Troops of the Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) Tactical Team, have killed more than 20 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and destroyed their camp in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Several other terrorists reportedly escaped with gunshot wounds following the joint raid on a terrorist camp around the Kopre Mountain general area of the local government.

The operation, conducted between the early hours of August 26 and 27, 2026, also led to the recovery of several AK-47 rifles, magazines and a substantial quantity of 7.62mm Special ammunition.

Troops also destroyed several motorcycles, bicycles and jerrycans containing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), believed to have been used for terrorist logistics and mobility.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Acting Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai, Capt. Mohammed Goni, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

According to him, the operation followed credible intelligence on the presence of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in the area.

He said the joint force comprised the ONSA Tactical Team and newly inducted troops of 226 Battalion, deployed to Sector 4, Adamawa State, under the directive of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu.

Goni said the troops conducted a stealth insertion into the area despite the difficult and rugged terrain before launching a precision strike on the terrorist camp in the early hours of August 27.

He said the operation was part of sustained efforts to locate and rescue victims being held by terrorist elements, including persons abducted from Mussa community in May and the Lassa schoolchildren kidnapped in June.

"During the operation, troops successfully closed in on the terrorist camp and engaged the terrorists in two separate encounters. Following fierce engagements, over 21 terrorists were neutralised, while several others escaped with gunshot wounds," he said.

Goni said the joint force subsequently took control of the area, dismantled the entire terrorist camp and destroyed associated logistics infrastructure.

He said the action further degraded the terrorists' operational capability in the area.

During the exploitation of the location, troops destroyed several motorcycles, bicycles and jerrycans containing PMS, which were believed to have supported the terrorists' logistics and mobility.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The troops also recovered several AK-47 rifles, magazines and a substantial quantity of 7.62mm Special ammunition.

According to Goni, the operation demonstrated the joint force's tactical proficiency, intelligence exploitation capability and combat effectiveness, particularly its ability to operate in difficult terrain.

He said the Military High Command commended the ONSA Tactical Team and OPHK troops for their gallantry, professionalism, resilience and coordination during the operation.

Goni added that Operation Hadin Kai remained committed to intelligence-driven operations aimed at locating and rescuing abducted persons, dismantling terrorist strongholds and degrading their logistics and fighting capabilities.

He assured that the operations would continue until all abducted persons were located and rescued, while efforts were sustained towards restoring lasting peace and security across the North-East.