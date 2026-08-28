Nigeria: Police Rescue Kidnapped Kwara Traditional Ruler, Two Others

The Kwara State Police Command says it has rescued the Onigbesi of Igbesi, Oba Moses Oyinloye Omotayo, and two other victims kidnapped in Isin Local Government Area of the state on 22 August 2026.

The Kwara State Police Command says it has rescued the Onigbesi of Igbesi, Oba Moses Omotayo, and two other victims from suspected kidnappers in the state.

The police spokesperson, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday, adding that the victims were rescued during an operation in the Elerin/Ijomu-Oro axis of Kwara State.

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The traditional ruler and the two other victims, identified as Maryam Abubakar and Aisha Ilyasu, were abducted from Igbesi community in Isin Local Government Area on 22 August, according to the police.

The rescue operation followed a report received at about 10 a.m. at the Oro Police Station from a vigilante identified as Abdul, who reported that one of his men had sustained a gunshot injury to his hand while in the bush around Elerin/Ijomu-Oro.

The divisional police officer of Oro Police Station subsequently led a combined team of police operatives, military personnel and vigilantes to the area.

According to the police, the suspected kidnappers opened fire after sighting the security team, resulting in an exchange of gunfire.

One of the suspected kidnappers was killed during the encounter, while other members of the gang fled into the surrounding terrain, the police said.

The security team pursued the fleeing suspects and subsequently found and rescued the traditional ruler and the two other victims.

The three victims were evacuated to a hospital for medical attention and were later reported to be safe.

Traditional ruler abducted

The rescue comes five days after the traditional ruler was abducted in Igbesi, a community near Oke-Onigbin in Isin Local Government Area.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported on 24 August that the Kwara State Police Command had confirmed the abduction of the traditional ruler but disputed reports that other residents had also been kidnapped during the attack.

The police commissioner, Ojo Adekimi, had said efforts were ongoing to rescue the traditional ruler.

"The narrative of attacks within the past 24 hours is far from the truth; nothing of such," Mr Adekimi had said.

The command's latest statement, however, confirms that two other victims were also rescued alongside the traditional ruler.

Amid renewed attacks

The incident occurred amid renewed concerns over kidnapping in parts of Kwara South.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on 24 August that suspected bandits had also abducted Iya Ayoka, the first wife of the Baale of Dabu community in Ifelodun Local Government Area.

The Kwara South Development Forum had also raised concerns over the continued captivity of Babatunde Fasilat, a 23-year-old woman abducted from Wande community on 15 July.

The group said the abductors were demanding N20 million for Fasilat's release and had allegedly used her TikTok account to communicate and publish posts.

The series of incidents came shortly after the deployment of a new Nigerian Army battalion to Omu-Aran, the headquarters of Irepodun Local Government Area, as part of efforts to strengthen security across Kwara South.

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Police intensify operations

The Kwara police command said it had intensified efforts to track and arrest the suspected kidnappers who escaped during the latest operation.

Ms Ejire-Adeyemi said further operations were being sustained across identified security flashpoints in the state.

The Commissioner of Police commended the police officers, military personnel and vigilantes involved in the rescue operation.

He said the operation demonstrated the importance of intelligence-led policing and collaboration among security agencies and local security groups.

The commissioner also urged residents to provide timely and credible information to security agencies to assist efforts to prevent kidnappings and other violent crimes.