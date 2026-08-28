Africa: D'Tigers Face South Sudan Test As World Cup Pressure Mounts After Cameroon Defeat

With the qualification race in Group E so tightly contested, another defeat could leave D'Tigers with little room for error heading into their final game of the window against Cape Verde on Sunday

Nigeria's D'Tigers have little times to dwell on their disappointing start to the second round of the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup African Qualifiers as they return to action against South Sudan in Radès, Tunisia, on Friday (today).

David Fizdale's side will be looking for an immediate response after falling 78-62 to Cameroon on Thursday, a result that exposed Nigeria's struggles offensively and left their World Cup qualification campaign under greater pressure.

The encounter against South Sudan is scheduled for the Salle Multidisciplinaire de Radès.

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And with the qualification race in Group E so tightly contested, another defeat could leave D'Tigers with little room for error heading into their final game of the window against Cape Verde on Sunday.

Nigeria entered the second round with 10 points from the opening three windows and were fourth in Group E, with only one point separating Cameroon from the cluster of Guinea, Tunisia, Nigeria and South Sudan.

The defeat to Cameroon has now made Friday's meeting even more significant.

D'Tigers need a response

Nigeria's opening game against Cameroon was effectively decided by a damaging first-quarter spell.

D'Tigers initially led 6-2 before Cameroon recovered, levelled the contest and eventually pulled away to win the opening quarter 23-14. Nigeria managed to tie the second quarter 18-18 but could not sustain the fight after the interval, eventually losing 78-62.

Caleb Agada led Nigeria with 13 points, while Efe Abogidi added 12 and Ike Nwamu finished with 10.

Josh Okogie also contributed seven points, 10 rebounds and six assists, but the collective effort was not enough to stop Cameroon, who were inspired by Yves Missi's 24 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

Fizdale will therefore expect a much sharper performance against a South Sudan side that possesses considerable athleticism, size and experience.

South Sudan arrive with confidence

Unlike Nigeria, the Bright Stars opened the second round with victory, defeating Guinea 81-71 on Thursday.

Carlik Jones was instrumental in that success, producing 18 points, six rebounds and seven assists, while Majok Deng added 14 points and JT Thor contributed 11.

South Sudan also impressed defensively, forcing 14 turnovers and restricting Guinea to 32 per cent shooting from the field.

The Bright Stars have also assembled a squad packed with international experience.

Jones, Nuni Omot, Wenyen Gabriel, JT Thor, Marial Shayok, Majok Deng and Peter Jok are among the players available to South Sudan for this window.

FIBA has described the fixture as one of the most eagerly anticipated games of the fourth qualifying window, with South Sudan currently ranked as Africa's No. 1 team according to the global governing body.

But there is one statistic that should give Nigeria confidence.

South Sudan have never defeated D'Tigers in their two previous meetings. Nigeria won their last two encounters, beating the Bright Stars 76-56 in November 2020 and 75-70 in February 2021 during the FIBA AfroBasket qualifiers.

A battle of contrasting strengths

The numbers suggest South Sudan have the more productive offence entering the contest.

FIBA's tournament statistics show the Bright Stars averaging 82.4 points per game, compared with Nigeria's 77.1. South Sudan are also averaging 21.7 assists to Nigeria's 18.3 and have a superior three-point shooting percentage of 27.5 to Nigeria's 23.8.

Nigeria, however, have the experience to make the game uncomfortable, as the return of Chima Moneke is particularly important. The forward is featuring for D'Tigers in an official senior international game for the first time since the 2021 FIBA AfroBasket qualifiers.

Alongside him, the squad includes Chimezie Metu, Josh Okogie, Caleb Agada, Stan Okoye, Ike Nwamu, Udoka Azubuike, Efe Abogidi, Ebuka Izundu, Manny Obaseki, Jordan Ogundiran and Michael Efevberha.

The challenge will be turning that experience into a more disciplined and efficient performance than the one produced against Cameroon.

Qualification race leaves no room for complacency

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The stakes are particularly high because Nigeria cannot afford to surrender too many points in such a congested group.

The second round features 12 teams divided into Groups E and F. After the six additional games, the top two teams in each group will qualify automatically for the 2027 World Cup, while the best third-placed team across the two groups will claim the fifth African ticket.

Five African teams will ultimately qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

For D'Tigers, that makes Friday's encounter much more than a response to Thursday's disappointment.

It is a chance to get back into the qualification race; South Sudan have the momentum, the confidence and a group of players capable of causing serious problems.

But, Nigeria have the history between the teams, experience and an opportunity to immediately correct the mistakes that cost them against Cameroon.

With Cape Verde waiting on Sunday, D'Tigers cannot afford another setback. Against South Sudan, Fizdale's men must find a way to fight back. Their World Cup ambitions may depend on it.