Nigeria: Enugu Govt Refutes Report of Sale of Assets in Lagos, Stadium, Esbs

28 August 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

The government clarified that only unserviceable assets at affected locations are to be disposed of

The Enugu State Government has dismissed as false and misleading a report in circulation on social media claiming that it is selling assets belonging to the Enugu State Broadcasting Service (ESBS), Enugu State Water Corporation, Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium and the State Liaison Office in Lagos.

The government, in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Nathaniel Urama, on Wednesday, said the publication did not emanate from either the Enugu State Government or the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development.

Urama clarified that the government's intended notice, which had not been published as of Wednesday, 27 August concerns the disposal of some unserviceable assets located at the affected government facilities, and not the facilities or institutions themselves.

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He emphasised that the government intends to dispose of certain assets that have become unserviceable and are no longer of use to the state, in line with extant laws and due process.

He added that interested bidders would be required to obtain details of the assets from the Ministry of Finance and submit their bids in accordance with due process.

"The information is erroneous and it is neither from Enugu State Government nor the State Ministry of Finance. We, therefore, advise the general public to please ignore the message circulating in the media," he said.

The Commissioner urged the public and media organisations to verify information through official government channels before sharing or publishing it, warning against the spread of fake news and deliberate misrepresentation of government activities.

He reiterated that any official notice on the disposal of the unserviceable assets would be duly published through the appropriate channels.

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